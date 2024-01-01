We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' UltraGear FHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size:
32"
-
Display Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate
165Hz
-
Display Resolution:
FHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.36375 x 0.36375 mm
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
300cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio
3000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 1
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.):
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.):
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes (Compatible)
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 20.3" x 8.9"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 16.9" x 3.1"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
31.2" x 5.9" x 20.3"
-
With Stand Weight
13.01 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
11.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
18.1 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm) :
100 x 100 mm
-
DisplayPort
Yes
