32'' UltraGear FHD 165Hz HDR10 Monitor with G-SYNC Compatibility

32GN50R-B

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size:

    32"

  • Display Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Refresh Rate

    165Hz

  • Display Resolution:

    FHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.36375 x 0.36375 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    300cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    3000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 1

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.):

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max.):

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    40W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Yes (Compatible)

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    28.1" x 20.3" x 8.9"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    28.1" x 16.9" x 3.1"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    31.2" x 5.9" x 20.3"

  • With Stand Weight

    13.01 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    11.5 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    18.1 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm) :

    100 x 100 mm

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

