32'' UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
32"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
165Hz (O/C 180Hz)
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
QHD
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Brightness
280cd (typ)/350cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes x2
-
Display Port
Yes x1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes x 1
-
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
< 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Overclock
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction Technology
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 23.6" x 11.5" (UP) 28.1" x 19.3" x 11.5"(Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
28.1" x 16.9" x 2.0"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
31.2" x 8.9" x 21.9"
-
With Stand Weight
15.9 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
10.6 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
22.3lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes (1.4 version)
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
