32'' UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 165Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

32GP850-B

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    32"

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2724 x 0.2724 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    165Hz (O/C 180Hz)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    QHD

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Brightness

    280cd (typ)/350cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes x2

  • Display Port

    Yes x1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes x 1

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    48W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium

  • Overclock

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Technology

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    28.1" x 23.6" x 11.5" (UP) 28.1" x 19.3" x 11.5"(Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    28.1" x 16.9" x 2.0"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    31.2" x 8.9" x 21.9"

  • With Stand Weight

    15.9 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    10.6 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    22.3lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes (1.4 version)

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

