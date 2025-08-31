Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

32GX870A-B
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
rear view with lights on
rear view with lights off
rear perspective view
front view of the monitor with the stand down
+15 degree side view of a tilted monitor
side view of a tilted monitor
top view
+30 degree swivel monitor top view
-30 degree swivel monitor top view
close-up view of the rear emblem
close-up view of ports

Key Features

  • 32-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160) OLED display
  • Dual-mode with 240Hz refresh rate / 480Hz refresh rate
  • DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
  • 0.03ms (GtG) response time
  • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible / VESA Certified AdaptiveSync / AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
  • HDMI™ 2.1 x2 / DispalyPort 2.1 x1 (with DSC)
More
Front image of the UltraGear™ 32gx870a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32gx870a gaming monitor.




32-inch 4K UHD 240Hz OLED Gaming Monitor with Dual-Mode

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32gx870a gaming monitor.

Front image of the UltraGear™ 32gx870a gaming monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Five gaming monitor features displayed in a collage layout. Top left shows a fantasy game scene with the label "32'' OLED 4K 3840x2160." Top right shows futuristic warriors fighting under the text "DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) & VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400." Bottom left highlights "Dual-Mode 4K UHD 240Hz – FHD 480Hz" with a split fantasy scene. Bottom center displays "0.03ms (GtG)" over a high-speed racing image. Bottom right features "DisplayPort 2.1" over a motorbike racing graphic.
The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

4K Clarity that keeps you in control with OLED

With its stunning 32-inch OLED 4K (3840x2160) display, UltraGear GX8 can help improve visual clarity and detail. The OLED 4K contributes to sharper-looking images, offering a more engaging experience.

A fantasy-themed 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor display is shown with a warrior standing in front of a mystical castle landscape. The top text reads “4K Clarity that keeps you in control with OLED,” promoting the benefits of visual clarity and detail. Supporting copy highlights the 3840×2160 resolution and immersive image quality enabled by OLED technology.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Planetary images appear brighter and clearer on LG OLED monitors.

OLED with MLA+

The brilliant OLED features Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, enhancing brightness and performance by optimizing light efficiency and minimizing light loss. This results in bright and vibrant images with up to 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to our previous models with MLA.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse in true colors, conquer the game

Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 98.5% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 13000 certification—delivering reduced motion blur and realistic visuals for an immersive gaming experience.

Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The word 'DISPLAY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Dual-Mode with selectable optionsswitches between 480Hz - 240Hz

With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between 4K UHD 240Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 480Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (240Hz, 480Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.

Dual-mode gaming display showcasing two visual modes: on the left, a dark-armored knight stands in a misty forest environment under the label "240Hz 4K UHD"; on the right, a red rally car speeds through a dusty racetrack under the label "480Hz FHD." The background blends cool and warm tones to emphasize high refresh rate versatility.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.

DP 2.1, the wait is over

The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 240Hz in 4K UHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.

A futuristic motorcyclist emerging from a monitor screen with vibrant neon light trails and a DP 2.1 cable in the foreground.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package

Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming

The ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).

The word 'TECHNOLOGY' in large gradient letters centered on a dark background with a thin outlined box extending from the left.

Certified with a widely adopted technology

Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.

Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronization technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Certified with a widely adopted technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible certification.

A horizontal banner displaying three gaming synchronization certifications from left to right: NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA Certified AdaptiveSync, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The image highlights compatibility with multiple adaptive sync technologies for smoother gameplay.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Smooth motion, infinite play

Our monitor certified with ClearMR 13000, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 12500. It brings to captures the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, display fast-moving action with fine details.

A racing game scene showing a bright green sports car leading on a track, with multiple cars following behind under the AMD FreeSync Premium feature.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.

*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Immerse yourself in 7W x2 Speakers with DTS® Virtual:X™

Experience rich bass-driven sound with 7W x2 Speakers with DTS® Virtual:X™, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.

A sleek gaming monitor on a modern desk displays a high-speed racing game with two sports cars, one red and one blue, speeding through a vibrant tunnel. The setup is placed in front of large windows overlooking a city skyline at sunset, with a gaming PC on the right and soundwave graphics illustrating immersive audio effects.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Headsets sold separately.

Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch

With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.

Short feature video demonstrating LG UltraGear’s LG Switch function, showcasing seamless input source switching and enhanced user control for an optimized gaming experience in the 2025 UltraGear monitor lineup. /content/dam/channel/wcms/my/image-update/monitor/32gx870a/feature

Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 32GX870A product specifications.

*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

The 4-pole headphone cord is connected to the monitor.

Plugin for immersive
sound effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily

with 4-pole headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive

with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone:X.

*Headsets sold separately.

Compact and sleek

Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently. Plus, USB Type-C™ (PD 90W), built-in 7W dual speakers, and DTS Headphone:X provide practical connectivity and immersive audio for usability.

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

 -30° ~ 30°

Tilt adjustable icon.

Tilt

-8° ~ 15°

Height adjustable icon.

Height

110mm

Pivotable icon.

Pivot

Clockwise

Front and rear view of the UltraGear™ 32gx870a gaming monitor, displaying a futuristic racing scene on screen.
USB-C icon.

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) x1

HDMI icon.

HDMI™ 2.1 x2 

Displayport icon.

DisplayPort2.1 x1

with DSC

Speaker icon.

7Wx2 Speakers 

with DTS® Virtual:X™

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1814mm x 0.1814mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1200000:1

  • Size [cm]

    79.9

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    2.1 (DSC)

  • USB-C

    1EA

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Unity Hexagon Lighting

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • DTS Headphone:X

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    973x183x544

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.1x411.8x65.0

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.9㎏

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9.8㎏

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6㎏

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y25

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    56.36W

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • HDMI

    YES(ver 2.1)

  • USB-C

    Yes (1Up)

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

What people are saying

Our picks for you