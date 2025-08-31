We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
32" UltraGear™ Dual-Mode OLED gaming monitor | 4K UHD, 0.03ms, DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
4K Clarity that keeps you in control with OLED
With its stunning 32-inch OLED 4K (3840x2160) display, UltraGear GX8 can help improve visual clarity and detail. The OLED 4K contributes to sharper-looking images, offering a more engaging experience.
A fantasy-themed 32-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor display is shown with a warrior standing in front of a mystical castle landscape. The top text reads “4K Clarity that keeps you in control with OLED,” promoting the benefits of visual clarity and detail. Supporting copy highlights the 3840×2160 resolution and immersive image quality enabled by OLED technology.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse in true colors, conquer the game
Our gaming monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 98.5% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color with VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 and VESA ClearMR 13000 certification—delivering reduced motion blur and realistic visuals for an immersive gaming experience.
Futuristic armored warriors battling with energy weapons in a neon-lit city.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dual-Mode with selectable optionsswitches between 480Hz - 240Hz
With VESA Certified Dual-Mode, seamlessly switch between 4K UHD 240Hz for graphically rich games and FHD 480Hz for fast-paced action. Enjoy Dual-Mode with selectable options and easily choose your favorite screen size among two refresh rate (240Hz, 480Hz) through the On-Screen Display. Plus, you can easily switch between a physical hotkey or keyboard shortcut via LG Switch, optimizing gameplay across all genres.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of 'Dual-Mode' may vary depending on the game type, computer graphics specifications, and configurations.
DP 2.1, the wait is over
The latest DisplayPort 2.1, sets a new standard for next-generation gaming. It is an advanced interface expected to be introduced with the next generation of GPUs, enabling high-speed gaming at 240Hz in 4K UHD resolution. Additionally, with multi-ports like HDMI 2.1 x2, it seamlessly connects to the latest consoles and PCs. The USB-C supports display, data transfer, and 90W device charging simultaneously, providing seamless laptop support all through a single cable.
A futuristic motorcyclist emerging from a monitor screen with vibrant neon light trails and a DP 2.1 cable in the foreground.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DP, HDMI, and USB cables are included in the package.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package
Overwhelming speed, diving into gaming
The ultra-fast 0.03ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select ’Faster Mode’ to perform ‘1ms Response Time’. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
Certified with a widely adopted technology
Powered by AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, NVIDIA-validated G-SYNC® compatibility, and VESA AdaptiveSync™ certification, this monitor ensures tear-free, ultra-smooth visuals and low latency, delivering unmatched gaming precision and fluidity.
Image shows a split-screen comparison of gaming visuals with synchronization technology disabled on the left and enabled on the right. On the left, the pilot’s view from a futuristic jet is distorted with tearing and stutter, while on the right the same scene appears smooth and fluid with bright motion trails. The header reads “Certified with a widely adopted technology,” highlighting AMD FreeSync™ Premium and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible certification.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Smooth motion, infinite play
Our monitor certified with ClearMR 13000, exceeding VESA testing with a Clear Motion Ratio of over 12500. It brings to captures the subtle blurring that occurs around the edges of moving objects, display fast-moving action with fine details.
A racing game scene showing a bright green sports car leading on a track, with multiple cars following behind under the AMD FreeSync Premium feature.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate through flash explosions.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Immerse yourself in 7W x2 Speakers with DTS® Virtual:X™
Experience rich bass-driven sound with 7W x2 Speakers with DTS® Virtual:X™, enhancing your immersion. For a more personal experience, easily connect a headset via the 4-pole headphone out and enjoy realistic 3D audio with DTS Headphone:X. This is a crucial advantage for FPS games, where team communication and directional sound are essential during voice chat.
A sleek gaming monitor on a modern desk displays a high-speed racing game with two sports cars, one red and one blue, speeding through a vibrant tunnel. The setup is placed in front of large windows overlooking a city skyline at sunset, with a gaming PC on the right and soundwave graphics illustrating immersive audio effects.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Headsets sold separately.
Smarter control, seamless switching by LG Switch
With the LG Switch app, it's easy to optimize your monitor for both gaming and everyday use. Effortlessly manage your monitor settings—adjust image quality and brightness to your preference, then apply your settings instantly using a hotkey. The app also lets you split the screen into 11 layouts and launch your video call platform in a click—bringing even more convenience to your setup.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only and may not reflect the actual 32GX870A product specifications.
*LG Switch requires software and manual download from LG.com for proper use.
*Headsets sold separately.
Compact and sleek
Experience our virtually borderless design featuring a fully adjustable base with swivel, tilt, and height. A clutter-free L stand and wide-range swivel adjustment are designed to minimize desk space usage and eliminate dead space efficiently. Plus, USB Type-C™ (PD 90W), built-in 7W dual speakers, and DTS Headphone:X provide practical connectivity and immersive audio for usability.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
31.5
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
OLED
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Panel Type
OLED
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.1814mm x 0.1814mm
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
Size [cm]
79.9
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
2.1 (DSC)
USB-C
1EA
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
FPS Counter
YES
VRR
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
User Defined Key
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
DTS Headphone:X
YES
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
973x183x544
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1 x 620.9 x 249.8 (UP) / 714.1 x 510.9 x 249.8 (DOWN)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.1x411.8x65.0
Weight in Shipping [kg]
13.9㎏
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.8㎏
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6㎏
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
POWER
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Type
External Power(Adapter)
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
56.36W
ACCESSORY
Display Port
YES (ver 2.1)
HDMI
YES(ver 2.1)
USB-C
Yes (1Up)
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.