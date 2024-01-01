We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™
All Spec
POWER
-
DC Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)
22W
STANDARD
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
-
ErP
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Shipping Weight
10.1 lbs
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
21.7" x 16.5" x 8.0"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
21.7" x 13.1" x 3.4"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
24.4" x 15.6" x 5.2"
-
With Stand Weight
7.1 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
6.2 lbs
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
4 Screen-split
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™ Technology
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
PANEL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
32
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
5ms, 1ms MBR
-
Refresh Rate
75Hz
-
Color Depth
6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRBG over 99%
-
Brightness (typical)
250cd/m² (Typ.), 200cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Display Port
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (-2°~15)
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI™
Yes (ver1.4)
-
Detachable Base
Yes
FEATURES
-
Brightness
250cd/m² (Typ.), 200cd/m² (Min.)
-
Response Time
5ms, 1ms MBR
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
