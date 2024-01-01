Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32'' FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™

Specs

Reviews

Support

32'' FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™

32MP60G-B

32'' FHD IPS Monitor with FreeSync™

front view
All Spec

POWER

  • DC Off

    Less than 0.3W

  • Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Normal On (factory out condition Typ.)

    22W

STANDARD

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes (win10)

  • ErP

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Shipping Weight

    10.1 lbs

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    21.7" x 16.5" x 8.0"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    21.7" x 13.1" x 3.4"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    24.4" x 15.6" x 5.2"

  • With Stand Weight

    7.1 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.2 lbs

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Super+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Resolution)

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • 4 Screen-split

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™ Technology

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen Size Class (diagonal)

    32

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    5ms, 1ms MBR

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Color Depth

    6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRBG over 99%

  • Brightness (typical)

    250cd/m² (Typ.), 200cd/m² (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    170/160

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (-2°~15)

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI™

    Yes (ver1.4)

  • Detachable Base

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Brightness

    250cd/m² (Typ.), 200cd/m² (Min.)

  • Response Time

    5ms, 1ms MBR

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

