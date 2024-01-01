34" 21:9 UltraWide™ 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34GL750-B

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    34 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    86.704cm

  • Resolution

    2560 X 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Panel Multi

    LGD Module

  • Backlight Technology

    LED

  • Backlight Type

    Edge

  • Backlight Array

    H1B

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.312 x 0.310 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240cd

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300cd

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Color Bit

    8bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio with DFC

    Mega

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 25%, 3H

  • Curved

    Yes

  • Curvature

    3800R

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect
    (HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Standard

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • 1ms MBR(Supported Frequency)

    120, 144Hz

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • OSD Language

    17 countries English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese

  • Others (Feature)

    G sync Compatible

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • HDMI (V Frequency)

    56-144HZ

  • HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

    60 ~ 144Hz

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 144Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DP (V Frequency)

    56-144HZ

  • DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)

    50 ~ 144Hz

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 144Hz

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • [Location]

    Rear

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • DC Output

    65W(19V, 3.42A)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    52W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    58W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • Color (Middle Cabinet)

    Black

  • Color (Back Cover)

    Black+Metallic Red Deco

  • Color (Stand Body)

    Black+Metallic Red Deco

  • Color (Stand Base)

    Black+Metallic Red Deco

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Tilt

    -5 ~ +20 º

  • Height Range

    120 mm

  • Down Height

    101.4mm

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Assembly Step

    Three-Step

  • OneClick Stand

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    819.9 x 565.3 x 279.7mm (Up)
    819.9 x 445.3 x 279.7mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    819.9 x 364.5 x 87 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    987 x 525 x 211mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.3kg

  • Weight without Stand

    6.1KG

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.5KG

  • Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    216 / 480 / 480ea

STANDARD

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • VCCI (for Japan)

    Yes

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Adapter

    Yes

  • Adapter (Color)

    Black

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Power Cord (Color/Length)

    Black/1.5m

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Display Port (Color/Length)

    Black/1.5m

