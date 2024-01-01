We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ 144Hz Gaming Monitor with G-Sync® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
86.704cm
-
Resolution
2560 X 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Panel Multi
LGD Module
-
Backlight Technology
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Backlight Array
H1B
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240cd
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300cd
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Haze 25%, 3H
-
Curved
Yes
-
Curvature
3800R
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect
(HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Standard
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
1ms MBR(Supported Frequency)
120, 144Hz
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
OSD Language
17 countries English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Others (Feature)
G sync Compatible
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
56-144HZ
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
60 ~ 144Hz
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DP (V Frequency)
56-144HZ
-
DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
50 ~ 144Hz
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
[Location]
Rear
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
DC Output
65W(19V, 3.42A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
52W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
58W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Black
-
Color (Back Cover)
Black+Metallic Red Deco
-
Color (Stand Body)
Black+Metallic Red Deco
-
Color (Stand Base)
Black+Metallic Red Deco
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Tilt
-5 ~ +20 º
-
Height Range
120 mm
-
Down Height
101.4mm
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Assembly Step
Three-Step
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
819.9 x 565.3 x 279.7mm (Up)
819.9 x 445.3 x 279.7mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
819.9 x 364.5 x 87 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
987 x 525 x 211mm
-
Weight with Stand
8.3kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.1KG
-
Weight in Shipping
11.5KG
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
216 / 480 / 480ea
STANDARD
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
Black
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black/1.5m
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
Black/1.5m
