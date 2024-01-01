We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 144Hz IPS 21:9 UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
34" Curved 144Hz
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.312 mmx0.310 mm
-
Resolution
2560x1080
-
Brightness
250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Viewing Angle
178/178(CR≥10)
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Audio Line Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 1ea)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
45W
-
Normal On(typ.)
49W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 164KHz
-
V-Frequency
56~144Hz
DISPLAYPORT
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 164KHz
-
V-Frequency
56~144Hz (FreeSync 50~144Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Full Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
Screen Split
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes (DP 50~144Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20 Degree
-
Height(Range)
120mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
830.5 x449.5 x279.7
-
Set (without Stand)
830.5x370.3x75.5
-
Box
988x212x523
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.6kg
-
Set (without Stand)
6.4kg
-
Box
11.8kg
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
undefined
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
