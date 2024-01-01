Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" 144Hz IPS 21:9 UltraWide™ Gaming Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

34UC79G-B

(0)
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Screen Size

    34" Curved 144Hz

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of colors)

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.312 mmx0.310 mm

  • Resolution

    2560x1080

  • Brightness

    250cd/m2 (Typ.), 200cd/m2 (Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178(CR≥10)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • HDMI

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (ver1.2)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Audio Line Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes (USB3.0 1ea)

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

CONSUMPTION

  • Normal On(EPA)

    45W

  • Normal On(typ.)

    49W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

    1.2W

  • DC Off(Max)

    0.3W

HDMI

  • H-Frequency

    30 ~ 164KHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~144Hz

DISPLAYPORT

  • H-Frequency

    30 ~ 164KHz

  • V-Frequency

    56~144Hz (FreeSync 50~144Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Ratio

    Full Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • PIP

    Screen Split

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Response Time Control

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes (DP 50~144Hz)

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (Picture Mode)

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • Dual EDID (H/W)

    Yes

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5~20 Degree

  • Height(Range)

    120mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    830.5 x449.5 x279.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    830.5x370.3x75.5

  • Box

    988x212x523

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    8.6kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    6.4kg

  • Box

    11.8kg

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • undefined

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • Windows

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

