We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" Class 21:9 Ultrawide™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (29" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE-MULTI
-
Size (Inch / cm)
29"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRBG over 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.2628x0.2628
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560x1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time_Typ.(on/off)
14ms(Typ)
-
(GTG)
5ms
(1ms with MBR)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
No
-
Signal Input (DVI-D)
No
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
YES(ver1.4)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
YES(ver1.2)
-
Signal Input (USB-C)
YES(DP Alt. Mode)
-
Signal Input (USB Hub)
No
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Back (horizontal)
-
Audio Input (RCA)
No
-
Audio Input (PC Audio In)
No
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
No
-
Audio Input (Others)
No
-
Audio Input ([Jack Location)
No
-
Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])
No
-
Audio Output (RCA)
No
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output (Line-out)
No
-
Audio Output (Optical out)
No
-
Audio Output (Others)
No
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Back (horizontal)
SPEAKER
-
Type
Slim Speaker
-
Audio output (watt)
5Wx2
-
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adpater
-
Input/Output (Input)
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output (Output)
TBD
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
35W
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
0.5
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30~90kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
(Freesync : 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
2560x1080@75Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30~90kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
2560x1080@75Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
No
-
PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))
2560x1080/75Hz
-
PC (Display Port & USB-C)
2560x1080/75Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
1080P
-
Video (Component)
No
-
Video (Video)
No
CONTROL KEY
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))
1
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Type)
Joystick
-
Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])
Bottom
-
Hot Key (Key Number (Power Key Included))
-
-
Hot Key (Key Type)
-
-
Hot Key ([ Key Location ])
-
-
Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))
White
-
Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))
White Blinking
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Languange (Number of Language)
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture (Picture Mode)
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Picture (Reader Mode)
Yes
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
General Function (HDCP)
Yes
-
General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))
No
-
General Function (Remote Control)
No
-
General Function (Key Lock)
Yes
-
General Function (Plug & Play)
Yes
-
General Function (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Auto Resolution)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Calibrated)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Weakness)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Dual Controller)
No
-
Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))
No
-
Special Feature (Flicker safe)
Yes
-
Special Feature (X)
No
-
Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)
No
-
Special Feature (Automatic Standby)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Six Axis Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Super Resolution+)
Yes
-
Special Feature (True Color Finder)
No
-
Special Feature (True Color Pro)
No
-
Special Feature (4 screen split)
Yes
-
Special Feature (On Screen Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Auto Brightness)
No
-
Special Feature (FreeSync)
Yes
-
Special Feature (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)
Yes
-
Special Feature (DAS Mode)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Crosshair)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Others)
-
COLOR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black high glossy
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black Texture / Red Pearl
-
Others
Black high glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (Set (with Stand))
702.5 x 204.1 x 415
-
W*D*H (Set (without Stand))
702.5 x 63.8 x 328.4
-
cm (Box)
812 x 403 x 151
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75x75
-
Weight (Set (with Stand))
5.5
-
Kg (Set (without Stand))
5.0
-
Kg (Box)
7.6
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others
Cable Holder
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.