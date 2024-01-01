Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29" Class 21:9 Ultrawide™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (29" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" Class 21:9 Ultrawide™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (29" Diagonal)

29UM69G-B

29" Class 21:9 Ultrawide™ Full HD IPS Gaming Monitor (29" Diagonal)

(0)
Print

All Spec

FEATURE-MULTI

  • Size (Inch / cm)

    29"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    sRBG over 99%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    6bit+A-FRC, 16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.2628x0.2628

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    2560x1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time_Typ.(on/off)

    14ms(Typ)

  • (GTG)

    5ms
    (1ms with MBR)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (D-Sub)

    No

  • Signal Input (DVI-D)

    No

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    YES(ver1.4)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    YES(ver1.2)

  • Signal Input (USB-C)

    YES(DP Alt. Mode)

  • Signal Input (USB Hub)

    No

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Back (horizontal)

  • Audio Input (RCA)

    No

  • Audio Input (PC Audio In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Others)

    No

  • Audio Input ([Jack Location)

    No

  • Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])

    No

  • Audio Output (RCA)

    No

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output (Line-out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Optical out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Others)

    No

  • Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

    Back (horizontal)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Slim Speaker

  • Audio output (watt)

    5Wx2

  • Others

    MaxxAudio

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adpater

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output (Output)

    TBD

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    35W

  • Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.5

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30~90kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz
    (Freesync : 40~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    2560x1080@75Hz

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30~90kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    2560x1080@75Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    No

  • PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

    2560x1080/75Hz

  • PC (Display Port & USB-C)

    2560x1080/75Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080P

  • Video (Component)

    No

  • Video (Video)

    No

CONTROL KEY

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))

    1

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Type)

    Joystick

  • Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])

    Bottom

  • Hot Key (Key Number (Power Key Included))

    -

  • Hot Key (Key Type)

    -

  • Hot Key ([ Key Location ])

    -

  • Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))

    White

  • Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))

    White Blinking

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture (Picture Mode)

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)

  • Picture (Reader Mode)

    Yes

  • Picture (Original Ratio)

    Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2

  • General Function (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • General Function (HDCP)

    Yes

  • General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))

    No

  • General Function (Remote Control)

    No

  • General Function (Key Lock)

    Yes

  • General Function (Plug & Play)

    Yes

  • General Function (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Auto Resolution)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Calibrated)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Weakness)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Dual Controller)

    No

  • Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))

    No

  • Special Feature (Flicker safe)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (X)

    No

  • Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)

    No

  • Special Feature (Automatic Standby)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Six Axis Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Super Resolution+)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (True Color Finder)

    No

  • Special Feature (True Color Pro)

    No

  • Special Feature (4 screen split)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (On Screen Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Auto Brightness)

    No

  • Special Feature (FreeSync)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (DAS Mode)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Crosshair)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Others)

    -

COLOR

  • Front

    Black high glossy

  • B/Cover

    Black high glossy

  • Stand

    Black high glossy

  • Base

    Black Texture / Red Pearl

  • Others

    Black high glossy

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension (Set (with Stand))

    702.5 x 204.1 x 415

  • W*D*H (Set (without Stand))

    702.5 x 63.8 x 328.4

  • cm (Box)

    812 x 403 x 151

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    75x75

  • Weight (Set (with Stand))

    5.5

  • Kg (Set (without Stand))

    5.0

  • Kg (Box)

    7.6

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Others

    Cable Holder

