34” UltraWide™ FHD IPS gaming monitor | 100Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR™ 400
34U530A-W
34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)
USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
Waves MaxxAudio®
Immersive Sound System
While two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt : -5~+21º, Swivel : -30~+30º, Height range : 0~150mm, down Height : 18.9mm
Key Specs
Size [Inch]
34
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
34
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Panel Type
IPS
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
Resolution
2560 x 1080
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.31242 x 0.310
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
Size [cm]
86.36cm
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Crosshair
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
Auto Input Switch
YES
HDR Effect
YES
INFO
Product name
UltraGear
Year
Y25
