34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 AMD FreeSync™ IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™

34WQ650-W

(0)
front view

Multitask Without Minimizing

Keep everything all on one screen with the #1 UltraWide Monitor Brand in the U.S. 4 years in a row¹.



Multiple Devices—One Cable

Seamlessly connect to external devices with the convenience of a USB Type-C® port².



TURN IT UP

Make some noise with built-in 7W stereo speakers equipped with Waves MaxxAudio®, and make your games and movies come to life with bigger and bolder sound
AMD FreeSync™ is Built In

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.³
  • Conventional
  • DAS

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with reduced input lag and unbelievable performance.



  • Off
  • On

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

BOLD, BRIGHT, AND BEAUTIFUL

Turn each moment into an immersive experience with the luminance and lifelike picture from our VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 monitor, plus beautiful color that displays 99% (Typ.), 90% (Min.) of the sRGB color spectrum.
Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.⁴
Every Movement Counts

With 1ms MBR, see smoother motion and less lag so you can react to movements quickly, putting you at the top of your game
  • Off
  • On

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience by brightening dark scenes for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

Discover the 34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 AMD FreeSync™ IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™.
¹Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Aspect ratio: 21:9, Annual 2018, Annual 2019, Annual 2020, Annual 2021.
²Simulated image.
³Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
⁴OnScreen Control software installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.312 x 0.310

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    86.6

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560 x 1080 at 100Hz

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    940 x 219 x 516

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 568.3 x 260

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    39W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    19W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

