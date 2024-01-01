We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 AMD FreeSync™ IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™
Multitask Without Minimizing
Multitask Without Minimizing
Multiple Devices—One Cable
Multiple Devices—One Cable
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Action as it Happens
-
Off
-
On
Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage
-
Off
-
On
Gameplay Never in the Dark
Discover the 34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR 400 AMD FreeSync™ IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™.
¹Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, Aspect ratio: 21:9, Annual 2018, Annual 2019, Annual 2020, Annual 2021.
²Simulated image.
³Dramatization for illustrative purposes only.
⁴OnScreen Control software installation required. Visit Support on LG.com to download.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 219 x 516
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 568.3 x 260
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
35W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
39W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
19W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
Find locally
