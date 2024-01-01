We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PB62G
All Spec
ACCESSORY
-
ITEM
Carry Bag(Pouch),Lens Cap, DLP Glasses Exclude, ceiling mount(ready), D-sub cable(1) Phone to AV(composite)Cable(1),Remote control(white),Quick setup guide,CD-manual
ADDED FEATURES
-
Color Temperature
Yes
-
Auto Sleep (Off)
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on: ~10sec, off:2 sec)
-
Image Flip
Yes - Vertical/Horizontal
-
Auto Input Search
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Yes (Vertical)
-
Mirroring (Awind, WiDi, WFD)
WiDi,Dongle (62G)
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Closed Caption
Yes (AV)
-
Blank
Yes (Blue, Green, Logo)
-
File(Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Sleep Time
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Auto Keystone
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
Yes
-
USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)
Yes (HD DivX)
-
3D
DLP 3D Ready (DLP Link), PC XGA 120Hz
-
Auto Source Detection
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
1
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
RGB in
1
-
HDMI
1
-
USB(SVC,Interactive)
1 (Type A)
-
Composite(AV) in
Phone to AV in
-
Component (YPbPr)
RGB to Component in
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Brightness
500 ANSI
-
Contras Ratio (FOFO)
15,000:1
-
Noise - High Brightness
34dB(A)
-
Noise - Normal
31 dB(A)
-
Noise - Economic
26 dB(A)
-
Uniformorty(min)JBMA
85%
-
Projection Lens - Focus
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
Fixed
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image - Standard
40"@1.3m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)
1.5
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Lamp - Type
RGB LED, PT39 (Luminus社)
-
Lamp - Life High Brightness
30000 Hrs
-
Native Resolution
WXGA(1280x800)
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Menu Language
Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/ Greek / Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese
-
Aspect Ratio Control
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Full/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full
-
Dimension (mm)
158(W) x 103 (D) x 33 (H)
-
Sound
1W+1W Stereo
-
Power Consumption
60W
-
Power Supply
Adapter
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Input Signal Compatibility Digital(HDMI)
1080p/1080i/720p/480p
-
Input Signal Compatibility (Component Video)
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i
-
Input Signal Compatibility (Composite Video)
480p, 480i
-
Input Signal Compatibility RGB
Up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Operation Temp
0 ~ 40°
-
Weight (kg)
470g
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.