Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
PB62G

Specs

Reviews

Support

PB62G

PB62G

PB62G

(0)
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • ITEM

    Carry Bag(Pouch),Lens Cap, DLP Glasses Exclude, ceiling mount(ready), D-sub cable(1) Phone to AV(composite)Cable(1),Remote control(white),Quick setup guide,CD-manual

ADDED FEATURES

  • Color Temperature

    Yes

  • Auto Sleep (Off)

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on: ~10sec, off:2 sec)

  • Image Flip

    Yes - Vertical/Horizontal

  • Auto Input Search

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Mirroring (Awind, WiDi, WFD)

    WiDi,Dongle (62G)

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Closed Caption

    Yes (AV)

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green, Logo)

  • File(Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Sleep Time

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    Yes

  • USB Host (DivX, MP3, Photo)

    Yes (HD DivX)

  • 3D

    DLP 3D Ready (DLP Link), PC XGA 120Hz

  • Auto Source Detection

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB(PC) Audio in

    1

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • RGB in

    1

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB(SVC,Interactive)

    1 (Type A)

  • Composite(AV) in

    Phone to AV in

  • Component (YPbPr)

    RGB to Component in

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Brightness

    500 ANSI

  • Contras Ratio (FOFO)

    15,000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    34dB(A)

  • Noise - Normal

    31 dB(A)

  • Noise - Economic

    26 dB(A)

  • Uniformorty(min)JBMA

    85%

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    25" ~ 100"

  • Projection Image - Standard

    40"@1.3m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)

    1.5

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Lamp - Type

    RGB LED, PT39 (Luminus社)

  • Lamp - Life High Brightness

    30000 Hrs

  • Native Resolution

    WXGA(1280x800)

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Italian / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/Russian/ Greek / Arabic/ Turkish/ Taiwanese

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Full/Zoom/Cinema Zoom/Full

  • Dimension (mm)

    158(W) x 103 (D) x 33 (H)

  • Sound

    1W+1W Stereo

  • Power Consumption

    60W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Input Signal Compatibility Digital(HDMI)

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p

  • Input Signal Compatibility (Component Video)

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i

  • Input Signal Compatibility (Composite Video)

    480p, 480i

  • Input Signal Compatibility RGB

    Up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

  • Operation Temp

    0 ~ 40°

  • Weight (kg)

    470g

Our picks for you