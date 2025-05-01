Extended Limited Warranty Promotion

Eligible Participants

Customers who purchase Eligible LG products may qualify for an additional manufacturer’s limited warranty depending on the terms and conditions

Promotion A:

Promotion Period: 1 May 2025 and shall expire on July 31, 2025.

Eligible Products:

CATEGORY TELEVISION (TV) MODEL Extended Warranty Period OLED77G5PSA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty OLED65G5PSA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty OLED83C5PSA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty OLED77C5PSA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty OLED65C5PSA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty OLED55C5PSA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty

Promotion B:

Promotion Period: 24 May 2025 and shall expire on December 31, 2025.

Eligible Products:

CATEGORY TELEVISION (TV) MODEL Extended Warranty Period 50QNED86ASA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty [OBS] 50QNED80ASA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty [OBS] 86NANO80ASA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty [OBS] 75NANO80ASA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty [OBS] 65NANO80ASA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty [OBS] 55NANO80ASA.ATS 1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

Promotion C:

Promotion Period: 1 July 2025 and shall expire on December 31, 2025.

Eligible Products:



CATEGORY AIR-COND MODEL Extended Warranty Period S3-Q090A1DA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q120A1DA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q181L1DA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q18JLPWL.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q24121DA.ATWFSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q24K2PWL.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE 2 year Extended Warranty

How to Claim the Additional Warranty:

Buy an eligible LG product between 1 May 2025 and December 31, 2025

To redeem the additional warranty, customer need to register their product at https://www.lg.com/my/support/product-support/product-registration/ before the promotion end date on 31 Dec 2025;

before the promotion end date on 31 Dec 2025; Follow all the steps mentioned in the link to complete the registration;

Once verification is completed by LGE, Eligible Customer warranty will be extended as per the Eligible Product Category: Category TV : additional 1 Year General Warranty from purchase date* Category Air Conditioner : additional 2 Years General Warranty from purchase date*

