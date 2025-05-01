Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Extended Limited Warranty Promotion

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Eligible Participants

Customers who purchase Eligible LG products may qualify for an additional manufacturer’s limited warranty depending on the terms and conditions

 

Promotion A:

Promotion Period: 1 May 2025 and shall expire on July 31, 2025.

 

Eligible Products:

CATEGORY TELEVISION (TV) MODEL

Extended Warranty Period

OLED77G5PSA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty

OLED65G5PSA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty

OLED83C5PSA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty

OLED77C5PSA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty

OLED65C5PSA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty

OLED55C5PSA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty

 

Promotion B:

Promotion Period: 24 May 2025 and shall expire on December 31, 2025.

 

Eligible Products:

CATEGORY TELEVISION (TV) MODEL

Extended Warranty Period

50QNED86ASA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

50QNED80ASA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

86NANO80ASA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

75NANO80ASA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

65NANO80ASA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

55NANO80ASA.ATS

1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]

 

Promotion C:

Promotion Period: 1 July 2025 and shall expire on December 31, 2025.

 

Eligible Products:

CATEGORY AIR-COND MODEL

Extended Warranty Period

S3-Q090A1DA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q120A1DA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q181L1DA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q18JLPWL.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q24121DA.ATWFSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q24K2PWL.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty

S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE

2 year Extended Warranty


How to Claim the Additional Warranty:

  • Buy an eligible LG product between 1 May 2025 and December 31, 2025
  • To redeem the additional warranty, customer need to register their product at https://www.lg.com/my/support/product-support/product-registration/ before the promotion end date on 31 Dec 2025;
  • Follow all the steps mentioned in the link to complete the registration;
  • Once verification is completed by LGE, Eligible Customer warranty will be extended as per the Eligible Product Category:
    • Category TV : additional 1 Year General Warranty from purchase date*
    • Category Air Conditioner : additional 2 Years General Warranty from purchase date*
  • *Applicable for General Warranty only excluding “Extend Warranty” Conditions
  • *Purchase date as indicated in original purchaser Invoice
  •  
  • Eg. TV General Warranty 2 years + Additional 1 Year Warranty from Purchase Date
    Air Conditioner 1 Year + Additional 2 Year Warranty from Purchase Date