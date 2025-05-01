We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Extended Limited Warranty Promotion
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Eligible Participants
Customers who purchase Eligible LG products may qualify for an additional manufacturer’s limited warranty depending on the terms and conditions
Promotion A:
Promotion Period: 1 May 2025 and shall expire on July 31, 2025.
Eligible Products:
CATEGORY TELEVISION (TV) MODEL
Extended Warranty Period
OLED77G5PSA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty
OLED65G5PSA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty
OLED83C5PSA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty
OLED77C5PSA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty
OLED65C5PSA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty
OLED55C5PSA.ATS
|1 year Extended Warranty
Promotion B:
Promotion Period: 24 May 2025 and shall expire on December 31, 2025.
Eligible Products:
CATEGORY TELEVISION (TV) MODEL
Extended Warranty Period
50QNED86ASA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]
50QNED80ASA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]
86NANO80ASA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]
75NANO80ASA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]
65NANO80ASA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]
55NANO80ASA.ATS
1 year Extended Warranty [OBS]
Promotion C:
Promotion Period: 1 July 2025 and shall expire on December 31, 2025.
Eligible Products:
CATEGORY AIR-COND MODEL
Extended Warranty Period
S3-Q090A1DA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q09WAPWL.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q120A1DA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q12JAPPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q12JAPWL.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q181L1DA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q18JLPWL.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q18KLPPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q24121DA.ATWFSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q24K2PPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q24K2PWL.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE
2 year Extended Warranty
How to Claim the Additional Warranty:
- Buy an eligible LG product between 1 May 2025 and December 31, 2025
- To redeem the additional warranty, customer need to register their product at https://www.lg.com/my/support/product-support/product-registration/ before the promotion end date on 31 Dec 2025;
- Follow all the steps mentioned in the link to complete the registration;
- Once verification is completed by LGE, Eligible Customer warranty will be extended as per the Eligible Product Category:
- Category TV : additional 1 Year General Warranty from purchase date*
- Category Air Conditioner : additional 2 Years General Warranty from purchase date*
- *Applicable for General Warranty only excluding “Extend Warranty” Conditions
- *Purchase date as indicated in original purchaser Invoice
-
- Eg. TV General Warranty 2 years + Additional 1 Year Warranty from Purchase Date
Air Conditioner 1 Year + Additional 2 Year Warranty from Purchase Date