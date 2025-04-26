LG ONLINE BRAND STORE HAPPY HOME BUNDLE 2025 PROMOTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This Promotion is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) ("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.

General Terms and Conditions :-

1. Promotion Period starts from 26 April 2025 – 15 May 2025 [23:59].

2. Eligibility

a) This Campaign is open to individuals aged eighteen (18) years and above who are legal residents of Malaysia.

b) Employees of LGE, its subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, authorizes distributors, agents (including the advertising, public relations, marketing and interactive agencies used by LGE or its affiliates) and their immediate families are not eligible to enter this Campaign. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, child, parent, grandparent, sibling, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew or first cousin. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate.

3. Participating criteria’s

a) Customers who had purchased Eligible Products (as defined herein) during Promotion Period from LG Online Brand Store https://www.lg.com/my/ (“Participating Online Store);

4. By participating in the Promotion, each Customer consents to LG’s collection, use, processing and disclosure of his/her personal data by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers for the purposes of LG organizing, conducting, managing and administering, in accordance with these Terms and Conditions and LG Privacy Policy https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE. Each Customer further consents to LG’s use of his/her personal data for other marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LG from time to time and in accordance with LG Privacy Policy.

5. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

6. Customers who make purchase under this Promotion are not eligible for the “Mix & Match Rebate” and “TV and Sound Bar Combo Rebate”.

7. All returns under this Promotion must be made with the complete bundle package as originally purchased. Partial returns will not be accepted

8. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the Promotion or products without prior notice.

9. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

10. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.