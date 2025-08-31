We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
171L Vertical Freezer in Prime Silver
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
1Door
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PET
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Handle Type
Vertical Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4 Full
Drawer_Freezer
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
37
Packing Weight (kg)
40
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
530 x 1300 x 600
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Manual Control
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
