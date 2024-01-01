We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
674L Side-by-Side Fridge with InstaView & Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Door-in-Door®
Raid the fridge without losing your cool
Fridge in modern kitchen with 4 doors closed. Cycles to top right hand Door-in-Door compartment opening, revealing easy reach items, then full right hand side door opening revealing inside fridge filled with colourful items.
*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).
ThinQ™
ThinQ™1
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
FRESHBalancer™
FRESHBalancer™1
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
635
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
635
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
416
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
141
-
Product Weight (kg)
130
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Automatic - Indoor
-
Water Only Dispenser
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
LED (2)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (3)
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
LED (1)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (3)
