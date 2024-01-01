Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
464L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

464L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GC-B22FTQVB

464L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

(0)
Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Button-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    114

  • Product Weight (kg)

    104

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

Our picks for you