Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
612l French Door Fridge with InstaView & Water Dispenser in Black Glass Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

612l French Door Fridge with InstaView & Water Dispenser in Black Glass Finish

GV-K25FFGEB

612l French Door Fridge with InstaView & Water Dispenser in Black Glass Finish

()
  • Front view
  • Front all door open with food
  • Instaview window
  • linearcolling
  • LED light
  • Freshconverter
  • Dimension
  • Lifestyle image
  • Top drawer without food
  • Bottom drawer open without food
  • All door open without food
  • Water dispenser
  • Left side view
  • Side view
  • Back view
Front view
Front all door open with food
Instaview window
linearcolling
LED light
Freshconverter
Dimension
Lifestyle image
Top drawer without food
Bottom drawer open without food
All door open without food
Water dispenser
Left side view
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • Reflecting your lifestyle
  • Knock twice to see inside
  • Expanded fridge storage, improved volume
  • Seals in farm freshness longer
  • Fresh food with fresh saving
  • Cooling freshly and quickly
More
A modern kitchen reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with black mirror doors.

Reflecting your lifestyle

The lights on the instaview exterior of the lg french door refrigerator are turned on.

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

Close up view of an lg french door refrigerator with various fresh fruits and vegetables.

LinearCooling™

Seals in freshness longer

Close up view of door cooling air duct in an lg french door refrigerator.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly

Close up view of the fresh converter feature in an lg french door refrigerator with insta view.

FRESHConverter+™

Temperature set by food type

InstaView™

Knock twice to see inside

Knock twice on the newly designed InstaView™ door lets you see inside without opening the door.

Large fridge space

Expanded fridge storage, improved volume

Enjoy ample storage with this new refrigerator, providing plenty of space for groceries without crowding the kitchen.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1). 

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Fresh food with fresh saving

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly 

Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.

lg instaview refrigerator door cooling technology helps foods and beverages to maintain consistent temperature.

Icon showing the location of the fresh converter inside the lg french door refrigerator

FRESHConverter+™

Temperature set by food type

Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.

*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.

Icon illustrating three different ways to use the fresh tray in the lg french door refrigerator

Fresh Tray

Store various items separately

Keep vegetables, spices and sauces fresh in three different ways available.

Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™

Reduces bacteria3) and odors, increases freshness

Keep the air in your fridge fresh with Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™, which deodorizes and reduces up to 99.999%4) of bacteria3). 

Auto Ice Maker

Plenty of ice with non plumbing

Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.

*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.

Cleaning Time

Fridge cleaning without alarms or unplugging

Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm.

*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes.

*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.

Premium Flat Mirror Design

Kitchen refined, with premium design

Premium flat mirror door design adds a little elegance, while also preventing scratches and maintaining color integrity.

Metal Fresh™

Metallic trim for a stylish look

Silver accents line the shelves and drawers, giving the interior a premium and elegant feel.

Smart Learner

Intelligent cooling with data analysis

Smart Fresh Air technology analyzes usage patterns to adjust energy use5) and prevent sudden temperature rises when the fridge door is opened.

The lg refrigerator analyzes usage patterns to reduce unnecessary power consumption during low-usage nights.

Night

The lg french door refrigerator analyzes usage patterns by learning frequent opening times to prevent sudden temperature increases.

Day

LG ThinQ®

Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®

LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.

*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Fresh design, fresh innovation

A modern classic kitchen reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with black mirror doors.
A cozy living room and kitchen are reflected in the sleek design of the lg french door refrigerator with mirror doors.
Completing the stylish kitchen space, the LG french door refrigerator with black mirror doors.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LGE model LFB61BLGAI. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LFB61BLGAI. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method. Comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole closed and DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole opened of LGE model LFB61BLGAI. 

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. 

-Applicable models only.

 

3)Bacteria

-Bacteria used in the test: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiella pneumonia

 

4)Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™

-The number of bacteria3) was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

Bacterial3) removal performance is the laboratory test result where direct interactions were observed.

-This figure represents the bacteria3) removal performance of the filter.

-Tested by TÜV Rheinland , test method refering to the ISO27447 test protocol.

-Results may vary in real use conditions.

 

5)Smart Learner

-In case that fridge room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.

-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher smartphones.

-Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Service availability which may vary by country and model.

FAQ

Q.

What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?

A.

With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    128

  • Product Weight (kg)

    119

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Water Only

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 Full

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you