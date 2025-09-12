612l French Door Fridge with InstaView & Water Dispenser in Black Glass Finish

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Reflecting your lifestyle
InstaView™
Knock twice to see inside
LinearCooling™
Seals in freshness longer
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Cooling freshly and quickly
FRESHConverter+™
Temperature set by food type
Knock twice to see inside
Knock twice on the newly designed InstaView™ door lets you see inside without opening the door.
Expanded fridge storage, improved volume
Enjoy ample storage with this new refrigerator, providing plenty of space for groceries without crowding the kitchen.
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Fresh food with fresh saving
The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.
*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).
Cooling freshly and quickly
Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.
FRESHConverter+™
Temperature set by food type
Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.
*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.
Store various items separately
Keep vegetables, spices and sauces fresh in three different ways available.
Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™
Reduces bacteria3) and odors, increases freshness
Keep the air in your fridge fresh with Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™, which deodorizes and reduces up to 99.999%4) of bacteria3).
Plenty of ice with non plumbing
Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.
*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.
Fridge cleaning without alarms or unplugging
Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm.
*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes.
*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.
Premium Flat Mirror Design
Kitchen refined, with premium design
Premium flat mirror door design adds a little elegance, while also preventing scratches and maintaining color integrity.
Intelligent cooling with data analysis
Smart Fresh Air technology analyzes usage patterns to adjust energy use5) and prevent sudden temperature rises when the fridge door is opened.
Night
Day
LG ThinQ®
Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®
LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Fresh design, fresh innovation
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LGE model LFB61BLGAI. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LFB61BLGAI. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method. Comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole closed and DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole opened of LGE model LFB61BLGAI.
-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
-Applicable models only.
3)Bacteria
-Bacteria used in the test: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiella pneumonia
4)Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™
-The number of bacteria3) was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial3) removal performance is the laboratory test result where direct interactions were observed.
-This figure represents the bacteria3) removal performance of the filter.
-Tested by TÜV Rheinland , test method refering to the ISO27447 test protocol.
-Results may vary in real use conditions.
5)Smart Learner
-In case that fridge room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher smartphones.
-Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Service availability which may vary by country and model.
FAQ
What are the benefits of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? So you don't have to open the door that can lead to loss of cold air; this way helps keep fridge temperature stable which helps keep food fresher for longer and helps limit energy usage required to bring the temperature back down after losing cold air. It's the simple and efficient way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without opening the door.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Alternatively, use the LG ThinQ® App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple innovative features. From roomy French Door styles and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView Door-in-Door® technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers a choice of Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that help keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like plumbed or non-plumbed water dispensers, a UVnano® water dispenser, folding shelves and Craft Ice™ Maker. Don’t forget to check for the appliance's energy efficiency rating and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
It depends on the size of your household, for a good rule of thumb: Capacity: 340-400L is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; 400-600L suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend 600L+. French Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 736
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
128
-
Product Weight (kg)
119
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1860 x 736
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
Water Only
-
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Black
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
No
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 Full
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
4 Transparent
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.