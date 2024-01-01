We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG French Door Objet Collection
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
*Only Solid Green & Solid Silver is currently available.
Designed for a Better Life
Knock Twice & See Inside
Save Energy & Reduce Cold Air Loss
The half-side view of the InstaView refrigerator. This is a picture of a refrigerator filled with cold air.
The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LINEARCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
Delivers Freshness Quickly & Evenly
The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness
Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999%* of bacteria.
Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+ Metal Decoration inside.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. *Blue light is used for illustration only.
This image shows a mobile phone with a French Door and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
*LG Smart ThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Link your Fridge & Smartphone
Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.
Open Door Alerts
The image on the left shows the woman cooking.The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wifi icon above the phone.
Enjoy Personalized Operation & Savings
The whole family is sitting at the table preparing a meal. InstaView refrigerator installed on one side of the kitchen is creating cool air quickly.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Find our Products that Fit your Space
FAQ
Can I get a color sample / swatch of the interchangeable color panels prior to purchase?
Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product and color chip samples.
How many different colored panels can I order for a French Door Fridge?
There are total Solid Green colors available. Choose from the following selection of colors:
Can I change the color panels of my existing Objet Collection appliance in future?
A) Yes you can. Color panels are available for purchase via LG Online Store and you will need to arrange for an LG Authorized Service Agent to fit the new color panels onto your existing Objet Collection appliance. Service fees apply for the panel fit service. B) LG does not recommend self-installation of the new color panels and is not responsible for any damages/product faults directly or indirectly resulted from the self-change. C) Please contact LG Customer Care for queries on the cost of new color panels, service fees for a panel fit service and to arrange a panel fit service by an LG Authorized Service Agent.
What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?
LG’s unique InstaView™ uses a special tinted glass panel on the fridge door to give you a glimpse of what’s inside without opening the door – great for keeping all that precious cold air and saving energy! Simply knock twice and the InstaView™ window will turn see-through.
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yogurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimize cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths when cleaning the stainless steel doors. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing. B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection product.
Can I mix and match the Stainless Steel and Mist Glass finishes?
Unfortunately, only same finish will be available to match, however there is a selection of colors within each of the finishes to build your Objet Collection product to match your taste.
How do I ‘fit’ my interchangeable color panels? Can I change the panels myself?
A) If you select customized color option at initial purchase, LG will fit the selected color panels to your Objet Collection appliance prior to shipping. You do not have to do anything. B) If you would like to change the color panels of your existing Objet Collection appliance in the future, you can purchase panels separately from LG.com’s Online Brand Shop, after which a professional from the official service center will make a visit to replace the panels.
What if the product arrives and I do not like the colors I have selected?
If you wish to change the color panels, please contact LG Customer Care to obtain a quote on the cost to change the color panels on your LG Objet Collection product. Service fees apply fora panel fit service as you will need to arrange for an LG Authorized Service Agent to fit the new color panels.
Can I replace the InstaView™ glass panel with a solid panel?
No, InstaView™ glass panel is fixed and cannot be disassembled and replaced.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1860 x 680
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Mint-Beige
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
142
-
Product Weight (kg)
133
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1860 x 680
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Mint-Beige
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
Square Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top + Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
Find locally
