LG French Door Objet Collection

A) Yes you can. Color panels are available for purchase via LG Online Store and you will need to arrange for an LG Authorized Service Agent to fit the new color panels onto your existing Objet Collection appliance. Service fees apply for the panel fit service. B) LG does not recommend self-installation of the new color panels and is not responsible for any damages/product faults directly or indirectly resulted from the self-change. C) Please contact LG Customer Care for queries on the cost of new color panels, service fees for a panel fit service and to arrange a panel fit service by an LG Authorized Service Agent.