420L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

420L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GC-B529NQCM

420L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Matte Black Finish

(0)
GC-B529NQCM
10 year parts warranty
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor  with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items1

Door Cooling

Faster Cooling for Stored Door Items

Air vents located in the front ceiling of the fridge direct cold air onto items stored in the top door baskets. Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
Adjust Humidity Settings1
FRESHBalancer®

Adjust Humidity Settings

Extend the life of your fruits and vegetables by optimising the humidity levels in the Fresh Balancer®.
Multi Air Flow1

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh produce by reducing internal temperature fluctuations.

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-3-LINEARCooling-Desktop

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-4-LINEARCooling-Desktop

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen1

Bring Convenience Into Your Kitchen

This nifty bottom mount fridge features a 2-Step Folding Shelf for tall bottles and a Chilled Compartment which helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.
Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time1

Chilled Compartment, Eases Defrosting Time

The enclosed ‘chilled' compartment remains colder than the main refrigerator cavity. This helps reduce the need to freeze and defrost certain items.

Impeccable Exterior Design1

Impeccable Exterior Design

The new sleek and elegant bottom mount fridge is 705mm in width and accommodates most kitchens with a premium exterior design that will complement your own kitchen.

Summary

Print
Product Weight (kg)
76
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
Product Type
B/Freezer
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    426

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    76

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F/R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Side Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    426

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

