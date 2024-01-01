We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
420L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Matte Black Finish
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Keep Food Fresher for Longer
Summary
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
426
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
76
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 700
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
F/R Metal
-
Handle Type
Side Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
426
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
