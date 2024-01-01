We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer
Built for Performance, Styled By You
It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.
Nature-Inspired Color
Redefine Your Space
Laundry Room
LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.
Bathroom
Utility Room
Make Built-In Design Easy
More Space to Inspire Your Space
Easy Reach Control Panel
Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.
*The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
Built-in Intelligence
*Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle
*Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
*Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load
*Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
*The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
-
ConventionalUncontrollable compressing Speed
-
LG Dual InverterControlled compressing Speed
An Energy-saving Way to Dry
*The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
*The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
14
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
AI DD
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Body Color (Dryer)
Nature Green (G)
-
Body Color (Washer)
Nature Beige (B)
CAPACITY
-
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
10
-
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
14
FEATURES (WASHER)
-
Type
F/Loader
-
AI DD
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Leveling Legs
4 Adjustable Legs
-
LoadSense
Yes
-
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
-
Steam
Yes
-
TurboWash360˚
Yes
-
Vibration Sensor
Yes
-
Water Level
Load Sensing
FEATURES (DRYER)
-
Type
F/Loader Dryer
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
-
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
-
Reversible Door
No
-
Sensor Dry
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600 x 1655 x 660
-
Weight (kg)
128
-
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)
1180
PROGRAMS (WASHER)
-
[WT_WM]Cotton
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Delicates
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Duvet
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Quick Wash
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Rinse+Spin
Yes
-
[WT_WM]Tub Clean
Yes
PROGRAMS (DRYER)
-
[WT_DR]Cotton
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Delicates
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Downloaded Cycle
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Duvet
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Mix (Mixed Fabric)
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Quick Dry
Yes
-
[WT_DR]Refresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes(Washer)
-
Download Cycle
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Tub Clean Coach (Washer)
Yes
