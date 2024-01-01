Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
14/10kg Objet WashTower™ All-In-One Stacked Washer Dryer

WT1410NHEG

WT1410NHEG

(0)
Front view
Make Your Own Style

Built for Performance, Styled By You

Style your space and make it more special with LG Objet WashTower™.

It shows the LG object collection products placed in the living room- styler, refrigerator, wash tower, etc.

Color

Nature-Inspired Color

Feel a sense of calm and nature-inspired colors.
  • Nature Beige
  • Nature Green
Interior Gallery

Redefine Your Space

Laundry Room

LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

    Bathroom

    LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

      Utility Room

      LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

        Laundry Room

        Laundry Room

        LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

          Bathroom

          Bathroom

          LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

            Utility Room

            Utility Room

            LG Objet WashTower™ makes your laundry space more stylish.

              Fit Design

              Make Built-In Design Easy

              With its matte material and natural colors, this design delivers a custom built-in look.

              LG Objet WashTower™ presents a harmonious interior that fits perfectly with the built-in furniture in the bathroom.

              More Space to Inspire Your Space

              Get the stylish, space-saving design of the LG Objet WashTower™, an ergonomic laundry suite.

              Easy Reach Control Panel

              The centrally located panel provides easy access to both the washer and dryer controls in an easily accessible location.

              Large view of the LG Objet WashTower center panel. A few buttons are on.

              *The product image is for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

              The LG Objet WashTower™ is shorter than traditional stacked washer and dryer.

              Built-in Intelligence

              Take the guesswork out of brilliantly clean laundry with the built-in intelligence of LG Objet WashTower™.

              a black basic image

              AI DD™

              Auto Sense AI DD™ Technology identifies the most suitable pattern to handle your clothes with care.

              This is an image of the product panel. Dryer's Duvet button and Washer's Duvet button are highlighted.

              Smart Pairing™

              Thanks to Smart Pairing™, washed clothes will be dried at the optimal cycle. Just press Start.

              *Tested by Intertek. Cotton cycle with 3 kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
              *The product images in the image and video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

              Reduce 99.9% Live House Dust Mites with LG Allergy Care Cycle

              Wear your clothes confidently knowing that LG Allergy Care cycle can eliminate 99.9% of live house dust mites that can cause allergies.
              • Allergy Care by Washer
              • Allergy Care by Dryer

              *Allergy Care cycle approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mites and Allergy Care Cycle for dryer approved by BAF(British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites.
              *Allergy Care Cycle can be downloaded via the ThinQ app or selected directly from Cloud Cycle within the app.
              *The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              Complete Washing and Drying in an Hour with Small Load

              Thanks to LG's Quick wash and dry with Prepare to dry option, you can finish your washing and drying in an hour for small load like sportswear and pajamas.

              *Tested by Intertek. Tested with 3 each load conditions; Women sportswear, 3 sheets of shirts, and two pair of pajamas. Tested with Speed Wash (Quick Wash) cycle on washer, Small Load (Quick Dry) cycle on dryer and "Prepare to Dry" option.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              There is a washing machine door, around which the water stream is spinning dynamically. Water spouts from five directions from the inside of the washing machine.

              TurboWash™ 360

              Get It All Done and Then Some

              Your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in minutes without compromising fabric protection.

              *Tested by Intertek, Cotton cycle with default option based on 3 kg loads.
              *The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

              • Conventional
                Uncontrollable compressing Speed
              • LG Dual Inverter
                Controlled compressing Speed
              DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer

              An Energy-saving Way to Dry

              Widens a range of the circulation speed from very fast to slow without turning it on and off.
              The image shows how fine dust generated during the drying process is purified through three filters in the condenser.
              Auto Cleaning Condenser

              Condenser with Convenient Cleaning

              Enjoy hassle-free maintenance of the Auto Cleaning Condenser*-it self-cleans so you don't have to.

              *The product images in the image are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
              *The cleanliness of the condenser may differ depending on the operating environment.
              *The frequency of running 'auto cleaning condenser' may vary depending on the size and the initial moisture amount of the laundry.

              Smart Control, Smarter Life

              Connect and Control from Anywhere

              The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your WashTower™ in a way you never could before. Start your washing and drying with just the tap of a button.

              Efficient Product Maintenance

              Check the status of the WashTower™, download new cycles, or monitor energy usage with LG ThinQ™.

              *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
              *Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

              Long-lasting, Less Vibration, Less Noise

              The Inverter Direct Drive Motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and really quiet while providing long-lasting performance with a 10-year warranty on the motor. Have peace of mind with the energy-efficient DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™, backed by a 10-year warranty.

              Summary

              Print

              DIMENSIONS

              Reference

              Key Specs

              • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

                14

              • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                600 x 1655 x 660

              • TurboWash360˚

                Yes

              • AI DD

                Yes

              All Spec

              MATERIAL & FINISH

              • Body Color (Dryer)

                Nature Green (G)

              • Body Color (Washer)

                Nature Beige (B)

              CAPACITY

              • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

                10

              • Max Wash Capacity(kg)

                14

              FEATURES (WASHER)

              • Type

                F/Loader

              • AI DD

                Yes

              • Drum Light

                Yes

              • End of Cycle Signal

                Yes

              • Inverter DirectDrive

                Yes

              • Leveling Legs

                4 Adjustable Legs

              • LoadSense

                Yes

              • Stainless Steel Drum

                Yes

              • Steam

                Yes

              • TurboWash360˚

                Yes

              • Vibration Sensor

                Yes

              • Water Level

                Load Sensing

              FEATURES (DRYER)

              • Type

                F/Loader Dryer

              • Drum Light

                Yes

              • End of Cycle Signal

                Yes

              • Inverter DirectDrive

                Yes

              • Reversible Door

                No

              • Sensor Dry

                Yes

              DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

              • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

                600 x 1655 x 660

              • Weight (kg)

                128

              • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (D'' mm)

                1180

              PROGRAMS (WASHER)

              • [WT_WM]Cotton

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Delicates

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Downloaded Cycle

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Duvet

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Mix (Mixed Fabric)

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Quick Wash

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Rinse+Spin

                Yes

              • [WT_WM]Tub Clean

                Yes

              PROGRAMS (DRYER)

              • [WT_DR]Cotton

                Yes

              • [WT_DR]Delicates

                Yes

              • [WT_DR]Downloaded Cycle

                Yes

              • [WT_DR]Duvet

                Yes

              • [WT_DR]Mix (Mixed Fabric)

                Yes

              • [WT_DR]Quick Dry

                Yes

              • [WT_DR]Refresh

                Yes

              SMART TECHNOLOGY

              • Smart Diagnosis

                Yes(Washer)

              • Download Cycle

                Yes

              • Energy Monitoring

                Yes

              • Tub Clean Coach (Washer)

                Yes

