321L Single Door Freezer in Beige Finish

GC-B414FGQF

GC-B414FGQF

321L Single Door Freezer in Beige Finish

GC-B414FGQF

Matches with Upright Fridge

 

Perfect when paired

Seamless, stylish design. Pair with the matching fridge for expansive space, with the flexibility to suit your needs.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-01-DesignOverview-D.jpg

Reversible doors

Freezer opens to the left as standard

Fridge opens to the right as standard

Joining strip supplied with fridge

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-02-TotalNoFrost-D.jpg

Frost Free

Fuss less

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up over time, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-03-MultiAirFlow-D.jpg

Multi Air Flow

A fresh approach

Air vents located in the rear of the freezer direct cold air into the cavity to help keep food fresh.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-04-ExpressFreeze-D.jpg

Express Freeze

A blast of cool

Hit your new frozen goods with a powerful blast of icy cold air to help avoid the 'grocery dash' ice cream melt.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-05-LargeCapacity-D.jpg

Generous Freezer Capacity

Store more

A dedicated full height upright freezer compartment, with generous interior space to store everyones favourites.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-06-TwistIceMaker-D.jpg

Movable Ice Maker

'Freeze up' space

Nifty movable twist ice maker can be removed when more freezer space is needed.

REF-ThorBEST-Freezer-MatteBlack-04-ExpressFreeze-D.jpg

Seamless Fit Design

Easy 'Built-in' look

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this seamless design delivers a custom, built-in look.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

Zero-Clearance Hinges

The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

The front view of the freezer is shown in a kitchen. A blue 3D square and arrows pointing inward toward the door show how the freezer fits perfectly in a standard kitchen.

Clean Cabinet Fit for Clean Lines

Designed for a clean, minimalist look.

The top of the freezer is shown at an angle with two arrows pointing in toward the wall to indicate it is flush with the cabinets surrounding it.

A Flat Door to Inspired Décor

Achieve a high end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra flush door.

The freezer is shown from above with the door swinging out and stopped in four different places and a magnified inset of the hinges shows the hinge can be flush with the wall and never touch it when opening.

Zero-Clearance Hinges

The Zero-Clearance Hinges allows you to install right next to a wall, with minimal gap for a seamless built-in look.

Premium Metallic Finishes

Elevate the look of your kitchen with understated luxury

Give your kitchen the finishing touch of modern elegance.

The interior of the fridge is shown empty with the wine rack and shelf in place and the back which is labeled &quot;Metal Fresh&quot;.

Metal Fresh®

The top interior of the fridge is shown with the soft LED light bright.

Soft LED Lighting

The metallic decorations inside the fridge on the drawers are highlighted and labeled &quot;Metallic Decoration&quot; on the photo.

Metallic Finishes

The inner display buttons are featured in the image and labeled 'Stylish Touch Display'.

Stylish Touch Display

A hand with a pointing finger and a large finger print to the left that has been crossed out hover over the metallic exterior of the fridge.

Fingerprint Resistant Finish

*Metal Fresh® refers to the metallic finishes on the cold air vents inside the fridge for the LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ features

10 year parts warranty

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor uses inverter technology in the compressor system. As the Inverter Compressor is the heart of your refrigerator we back this with a 10 year parts warranty on the compressor.*

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Summary

Product Weight (kg)
87
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
Product Type
LnF(Freezer)
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Beige

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    LnF(Freezer)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    87

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Beige

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    F Metal

  • Handle Type

    Bar (Easy Open)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

