508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Silver Finish
Summary
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Touch-88-white
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
93
-
Product Weight (kg)
83
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
P/S3
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
Find locally
