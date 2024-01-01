Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
IEC Gross 675L Mega Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Home Bar

Specs

Reviews

Support

IEC Gross 675L Mega Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Home Bar

GC-C247UGUV

IEC Gross 675L Mega Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Home Bar

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS

  • Total

    675

  • Freezer

    262

  • Refrigerator

    413

CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    618

  • Freezer

    219(23)

  • Refrigerator

    399

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    129kg

  • Packing

    140kg

DIMENSION (MM) - NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1790

  • Height - to Top of Case

    1750

  • Depth - without door

    610

  • Depth - without handle

    733

  • Depth - including door & handle

    738

  • Width

    912

  • Width x Height x Depth (Product)

    912 * 1,790 * 715

  • Width x Height x Depth (Packing)

    968 * 1,891 * 770

FEATURES

  • Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)

    Yes (6)

  • Temp. control - Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Child Lock

    Yes

  • Temp. control - Door alarm

    Yes

  • Temp. function - Express Cool

    Yes

  • Smart DiagnosisTM

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Sound Power(dB)

    41

  • Storage time during malfunctions (hr)

    10

  • Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)

    12

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Linear Compressor

    Yes FLB150NBMA

  • Handle Type (Material)

    Plastic

  • Bio Shield (gasket)

    Yes

  • Home Bar

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED(1)

  • Shelf(Type) - Tempered glass

    Yes (4)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes (3)

  • Fresh Zone

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V R/U - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Y(Only R/L)

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Egg bank

    Y

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED(1)

  • Ice maker (Door - Twist ice Maker)

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes (4)

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes (4)

  • Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U - Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L - Plastic

    Yes

  • Drawer - Transparent

    Yes (2)

Our picks for you