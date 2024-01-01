We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 675L Mega Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Home Bar
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
675
-
Freezer
262
-
Refrigerator
413
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
618
-
Freezer
219(23)
-
Refrigerator
399
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
129kg
-
Packing
140kg
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1790
-
Height - to Top of Case
1750
-
Depth - without door
610
-
Depth - without handle
733
-
Depth - including door & handle
738
-
Width
912
-
Width x Height x Depth (Product)
912 * 1,790 * 715
-
Width x Height x Depth (Packing)
968 * 1,891 * 770
FEATURES
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes (6)
-
Temp. control - Express Freeze
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. function - Express Cool
Yes
-
Smart DiagnosisTM
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Sound Power(dB)
41
-
Storage time during malfunctions (hr)
10
-
Freezing Capacity (kg/24hr)
12
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Linear Compressor
Yes FLB150NBMA
-
Handle Type (Material)
Plastic
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
-
Home Bar
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED(1)
-
Shelf(Type) - Tempered glass
Yes (4)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (3)
-
Fresh Zone
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/U - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V R/L - Plastic
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Y(Only R/L)
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Egg bank
Y
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED(1)
-
Ice maker (Door - Twist ice Maker)
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (4)
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes (4)
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/U - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer Box Cover T/V F/L - Plastic
Yes
-
Drawer - Transparent
Yes (2)
