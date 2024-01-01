[Subscribe] 635l Side by Side Fridge in Matte Black

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-L257KQKR
Front view
Front Right Open with food
Front Right Open
Front all door open with food
Front all door open without food
Handle
Bottom all door open with food
Dispenser1
Dispenser2
Mico
Left side view
Right side view
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • Ice and water dispenser
  • Auto Ice Maker
  • 10 Year Warranty with LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™, enjoy quiet efficient operation.

What's to love about LG fridge freezers?

Water Dispenser

Smart Inverter™

Smart Diagnosis

Freshness

Seals in farm freshness longer

Enjoy fresh food with LG's temperature control and cooling technology that keeps your food fresher, longer.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Cools from front and back

Cold air surrounds your food from both the front and back for effective cooling - quickly reducing the temperature of those items stored at the front of the fridge, and helping keep food fresher for longer.

The front view of a black InstaView refrigerator with the light on inside. The contents of the refrigerator can be seen through the InstaView door. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

Freshness boosted by the right humidity

FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable humidity level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

The bottom drawers of the fridge are filled with colorful fresh produce. An inset image magnifies the control lever to choose the optimal humidity level to keep produce fresh.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

UltraSleek Door

Enhance your décor

The front view of the metallic Metal Fresh panel with the "Metal Fresh" logo showing.

Metal Fresh™

A timeless finish

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic decoration

Sleek, luxury metallic finish

A diagonal view up into the top of the refrigerator showing the soft LED lighting.

Soft LED lighting

Visibly better lighting

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by SurroundCooling™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.  

10-year warranty on gray background, smart inverter logo

Energy efficient & durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help your save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Parts only).

FAQ

Q.

What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?

A.

For more information, please click the link below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling 

technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer  system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-L257KQKR.AEPRLML

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    115

  • Product Weight (kg)

    105

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

