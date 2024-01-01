Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

GC-M257CQFL

694L Side-by-Side Fridge with Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish

gc-m257cqfl

DIMENSIONS

TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
694L / 655L
COMPRESSOR
Side By Side
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Matte Black

CAPACITY

  • Gross Storage - Total

    694L

  • Gross Storage - Freezer

    270L

  • Gross Storage - Refrigerator

    424L

  • Net Storage - Total

    655L

  • Net Storage - Freezer

    239L

  • Net Storage - Refrigerator

    416L

GENERAL

  • 10 year warranty on Compressor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Door In Door™

    Yes

  • Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Bio Shield (Gasket)

    Yes

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Handle Type - Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED (1)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+™

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

  • Shelf - Bottle (Wine) Rack

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice maker

    Door - Twist Ice Maker

  • Lamp

    LED (1)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    Yes (3)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product

    913 x 1,790 x 743

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing

    968 x 1,891 x 770

  • Weight (kg) - Net

    112

  • Weight (kg) - Packing

    123

