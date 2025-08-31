Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Essence Matte Black

508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Essence Matte Black

508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Essence Matte Black

GCFB507PLAM
Front view of 508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Silver Finish, GC-B507PQAM
Front view
Side view
perspective view
Side view
rear view
front-view
+45 degree rear view
rear perspective view
Left side view and cover closed
Left side view and cover open
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Close-up image of -15 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Top view and cover closed
Top view and cover open
Front view of 508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Silver Finish, GC-B507PQAM
Front view
Side view
perspective view
Side view
rear view
front-view
+45 degree rear view
rear perspective view
Left side view and cover closed
Left side view and cover open
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Close-up image of -15 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Top view and cover closed
Top view and cover open

Key Features

  • Total No Frost
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Touch LED Display
  • LED Lighting
  • Tempered Glass
More
Expressing the function of a frost-free refrigerator with strawberries.

Expressing the function of a frost-free refrigerator with strawberries.

Total No Frost

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.
The inside of the refrigerator expressing the chill.

The inside of the refrigerator expressing the chill.

Multi Air Flow

Air flows in every direction to keep your
food fresh, no matter where you place it.
Top view image of refrigerator door open

Touch LED Display

The LED display adds a touch of class to your fridge while providing a convenient way to alter the settings.
A white light is shining inside the refrigerator.

Soft LED
Panel Lighting

LED lighting is brighter and easier on the eyes.
An image showing the entire interior of the refrigerator.

An image showing the entire interior of the refrigerator.

Tempered glass shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items.

FAQ

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-SG-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Print

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    910 x 1786 x 643

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    93

  • Product Weight (kg)

    83

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    910 x 1786 x 643

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.