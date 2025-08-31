We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Essence Matte Black
FAQ
What is LG LinearCooling™?
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-SG-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
InstaView
No
Door-in-Door
No
Plumbing
No plumbing required
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
External LED Display
Touch-88-white
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
93
Product Weight (kg)
83
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
InstaView
No
Cleaning Time
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Water Only Dispenser
No
Plumbing
No plumbing required
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
VCM
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
What people are saying
Our picks for you
