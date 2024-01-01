Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
641L Stainless Steel Side By Side Fridge

GR-B227SSJ

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    SIDE BY SIDE

  • Detail refrigeator type

    SIDE BY SIDE

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE

  • Color/Finishing

    Stainless Steel

  • Micom (Temperature Control)

    External

CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS

  • Total

    641

  • Refrigerator

    388

  • Freezer

    253

CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    567

  • Refrigerator

    388

  • Freezer

    253

DIMENSION (MM) - NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1753

  • Depth - including door & handle

    790

  • Width

    894

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    894x1753x790

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    954x1882x857

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    124

  • Packing

    137

