641L Stainless Steel Side By Side Fridge
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Refrigerator Type
SIDE BY SIDE
-
Detail refrigeator type
SIDE BY SIDE
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Stainless Steel
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO GROSS
-
Total
641
-
Refrigerator
388
-
Freezer
253
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
567
-
Refrigerator
388
-
Freezer
253
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1753
-
Depth - including door & handle
790
-
Width
894
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
894x1753x790
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
954x1882x857
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
124
-
Packing
137
