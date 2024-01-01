We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
567L Platinum Silver, Non Plumbing Dispenser Side by Side
All Spec
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
567
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Platinum Silver
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
-
Water & Ice Dispenser
No
-
Internal Filteration
No
-
Soft Touch Ice Bar
No
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Non Plumbing Water & Ice Dispenser
Yes
-
Door in Door
Nil
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Ice Beam Door Cooling
Yes
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Auto Ice Maker
Yes
-
Air Tight Compartment
No
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
506
-
Refrigerator
348
-
Freezer
158
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1753
-
Depth - including door & handle
725
-
Width
894
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
894 x 1753 x 725
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959 x 1892 x 776
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
122
-
Packing
134
