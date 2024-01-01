We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 659L Stainless Steel, Door in Door Side By Side
All Spec
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Stainless Steel
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
-
Door in Door
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Fresh O Zone
Yes
-
Bioshield
Yes
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
679
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
626
-
IEC Gross Capacity
679
-
Refrigerator
406
-
Freezer
220
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height
1790
-
Depth - including door & handle
727
-
Width
912
