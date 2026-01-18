About Cookies on This Site

384L Single Door Fridge in Beige Finish

384L Single Door Fridge in Beige Finish

GC-B411FGPB
front view
Front open view
shelf view
drawer view
front open close view
utility box
wine rack
door cooling
display view
cool air hole
right side
left side view
side view
front view
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+™
  • FRESHBalancer™
  • Express Cool
  • Large Capacity
  • Foldable Flexible Shelf
More
It shows a mist mint color LG Larder Objet Collection.

It shows a mist mint color LG Larder Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection

Complete your space

LG Larder Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern kitchen.
Complete your space Learn more

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG Larder Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It's a beige color Larder.

It's a beige color Larder.

It shows beige color Larder placed in the kitchen

It shows beige color Larder placed in the kitchen

Designed for a Better Life

It shows the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

Custom-built Look

Fresh and green vegetables and ingredients are placed on the plate.

Fresh Food

The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product.
Ample Storage
It shows a mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the freezer.

Smart Convenience

Seamless Fit Design

A Custom-built Look Made Easy

With its flat door and snug cabinet fit, this design delivers a custom, built-in look.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.

sub

Clean Lines that Fit your Style

Get a minimal, seamless kitchen with zero-clearance hinges that install right next to a wall.

The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon color, it shows that the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.

Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor

Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.

The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon colors, showing that the surface of the product in contact with the wall is flat and free from curvature.

A Door to Suit your Taste

To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.

It shows that the direction of the handle can be changed left and right by emphasizing the neon color on the product handle.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

sub

Fast & All-around Cooling1

Fast & All-around Cooling1

Freshness

Fast & All-around Cooling

Get your groceries cold fast with wide, evenly distributed and multidirectional airflow.

The inside of the product is transparent, cold air comes out, and fresh fruits and salads are shown next to the product image.

Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.

There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

DoorCooling+™ keep drinks colder and food fresher no matter where in the fridge they're placed thanks to specially designed air vents located at the front of the fridge.

The front view of a refrigerator with the light on inside. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.

*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.

sub

The Right Moisture for Extra Freshness

FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable moisture level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.

It shows that there is a button for maintaining the proper moisture level of fruits and vegetables and can be moved by hand.

A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant

Need to quickly cool the seafood you just bought? Hit Express Cool for a powerful blast of cold air.

The Express Cool button is enlarged and highlighted, and cold air comes out from the inside.

Store More with More Interior Space1

Store More with More Interior Space1

Larger Storage

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy more space in this all-new fridge providing ample room for all your groceries.

The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product with fully stored.

Foldable Flexible Shelf

Create more space when you need it by simply folding a shelf.

This image shows that you can easily store large items by folding the shelf.

A Handy Place for your Favorite Small Items

This convenient drawer provides easy access to smaller items like butter, cheese, deli items, and snacks that you tend to use frequently.

This image tells you that you can store small items in a drawer where you can easily take them out.

Compact Wine Rack

An efficient bottle holder design provides lightweight drink storage.

This image shows that wine and other beverages can be stored efficiently.

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™1

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™1

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Control your refrigerator and receive the latest alerts on the convenient LG ThinQ™ app.

This image shows a mobile phone with a Larder and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.

*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.

sub

Link your Fridge & Smartphone

Get your fridge ready for new food by tapping 'Express Cool' in the LG ThinQ™ app.

The woman is looking at her cell phone.

Open Door Alerts

Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? The LG ThinQ™ app will send a alert to your phone.

The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.

Premium Finishes1

Premium Finishes1

Premium Finishes

It is an image that is finished with metal and maintained for a long time.

Metal Fresh™

A Timeless Finish

An image of a smooth, luxurious finish.

Metallic Decoration

Sleek, Luxury Metallic Finish

This is an image that shows that the LED lighting has improved.

Soft LED Lighting

Visibly Better Lighting

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty

LG’s Smart Inverter Compressor™ controls piston speeds to save energy and is backed by a 10-year warranty.

Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter

*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

FAQ

Q.

How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?

A.

A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.

Q.

Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?

A.

Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.
You will be able to simulate your desired custom color options at LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone.
LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone : Please note that the LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone is intended for illustration purposes only and actual colors may vary in contrast with real surroundings.

Q.

Do Freezers come in different colors?

A.

LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.

Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    240

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Beige

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    LnF(Larder)

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Cool

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Beige

  • Handle Type

    Bar (Easy Open)

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    240

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    Full

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    85

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    92

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

