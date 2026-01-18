We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
384L Single Door Fridge in Beige Finish
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
Designed for a Better Life
A Custom-built Look Made Easy
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
Get a minimal, seamless kitchen with zero-clearance hinges that install right next to a wall.
Achieve a high-end, built-in look with the ultra flat, ultra-flush door.
To fit your space, the door handle direction can be conveniently changed to left or right.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃, locking in freshness for up to 7 days.
DoorCooling+™ keep drinks colder and food fresher no matter where in the fridge they're placed thanks to specially designed air vents located at the front of the fridge.
*Door cooling starts 15 seconds after the doors are closed.
FRESHBalancer™ maintains a suitable moisture level to keep fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
Need to quickly cool the seafood you just bought? Hit Express Cool for a powerful blast of cold air.
Create more space when you need it by simply folding a shelf.
This convenient drawer provides easy access to smaller items like butter, cheese, deli items, and snacks that you tend to use frequently.
An efficient bottle holder design provides lightweight drink storage.
*Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Get your fridge ready for new food by tapping 'Express Cool' in the LG ThinQ™ app.
Not sure if you left the refrigerator door open? The LG ThinQ™ app will send a alert to your phone.
Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
FAQ
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.
Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?
Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.
You will be able to simulate your desired custom color options at LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone.
LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone : Please note that the LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone is intended for illustration purposes only and actual colors may vary in contrast with real surroundings.
Do Freezers come in different colors?
LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
240
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Beige
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
LnF(Larder)
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
Express Cool
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Glass
Finish (Door)
Beige
Handle Type
Bar (Easy Open)
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
240
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
5
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Hygiene Fresh
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Bottle(Wine) Rack
Full
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
85
Packing Weight (kg)
92
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Ice Maker_Manual
No
