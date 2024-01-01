Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GR-V191RL

170L Single Door Fridge

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Refrigerator Type

    SINGLE DOOR

  • Detail refrigeator type

    SINGLE DOOR

GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE

  • Color/Finishing

    Platinum Silver

  • Micom (Temperature Control)

    Inner

GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE

  • Bioshield

    Yes

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • No Frost

    Semi

  • Refrigerator Shelves

    Plastic

GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)

  • Total

    170

DIMENSION (MM) - NET

  • Height - to Top of Hinge

    1150

  • Depth - including door & handle

    570

  • Width

    525

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Product (Width x Height x Depth)

    525x1150x570

  • Packing (Width x Height x Depth)

    575x1225x590

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net

    34

  • Packing

    39

