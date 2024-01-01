Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
202L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel

GN-B202SQBB

GN-B202SQBB

Moist Balance Crisper

Multi Air Flow

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Comp. Warranty

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

Big Vegetable Box

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Fast & Even Cooling
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
The bottom drawers of the fridge are shown filled with produce. A magnified circle shows the Humidity Control lever on the top of the drawer close up with arrows to indicate it can be changed.

Crisp Fruits and Veggies Everyday

Two humidity-crisper drawers keep your fruits
and veggies crisper, longer.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

B202SQBB

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    187

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite steel

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    187

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    44

  • Product Weight (kg)

    40

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1400 x 585

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Basic Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 (1 Full +1 Half + 1 Egg)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Ceiling LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 (Deco Front White)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes (2)

