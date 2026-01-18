We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
202L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel
Key Features
- Smart Inverter
- Multi Air Flow
- Humidity Controller
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
323.65
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Express Freeze
No
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
43
Product Weight (kg)
39
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1400 x 585
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
Cleaning Time
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PCM
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
323.65
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Half
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
