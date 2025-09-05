Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-B212PQNR
Front view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer. (GN-B212PQNR.ADSRLML)
Front open view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Freezer view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Temperature control view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Fridge duct view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Handle view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Left side view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Right side view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Side view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.
Back view of 235L Top Freezer Refrigerator Essence Matte Black with LinearCooling and Deodorizer.

Key Features

  • Multi Air Flow
  • Tempered glass shelves
LG top freezer refrigerator is in modern kitchen, showcasing overall design of the refrigerator.

Multi Air Flow

Ideal temperatures everywhere

Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.

Tempered glass shelves

Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product. 

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage. 

-Applicable models only.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GN-B212PQNR

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1445 x 637

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    410

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    48

  • Product Weight (kg)

    43

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1445 x 637

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    410

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Full + 1 Big

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

