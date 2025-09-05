We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Multi Air Flow
Ideal temperatures everywhere
Vents inside the refrigerator disperse cool air to maintain consistent humidity and temperature levels, keeping food fresher, longer no matter where it’s stored.
Tempered glass shelves
Durable enough to withstand heavy kitchenware without the risk of breakage, these shelves are also easy to clean and maintain with no lingering stains or odors.
*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model.
-The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1445 x 637
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
410
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
No
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
48
-
Product Weight (kg)
43
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1445 x 637
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Cleaning Time
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
410
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
1 Full + 1 Big
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
