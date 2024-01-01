Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
225L Top Freezer Fridge in Western Black Finish

GN-B222SQWB

GN-B222SQWB

225L Top Freezer Fridge in Western Black Finish

DIMENSIONS

GN-B222SQWB
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
225L / 209L
COMPRESSOR
Top Freezer
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Western Black

CAPACITY

  • Gross Storage - Total

    225L

  • Gross Storage - Freezer

    56L

  • Gross Storage - Refrigerator

    169L

  • Net Storage - Total

    209L

  • Net Storage - Freezer

    44L

  • Net Storage - Refrigerator

    165L

GENERAL

  • 10 year warranty on Compressor

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    4

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Bio Shield (Gasket)

    Yes

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Finish (Door)

    Western Black

  • Handle Type - Type

    Pocket Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Ceiling LED

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered glass

    2 (Deco Front White)

  • Shelf - Pull Out Tray

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    3 (1 Full +1 Half + 1 Egg)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice maker

    Basic Ice Tray

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes (2)

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product

    555 x 1520 x 585

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing

    662 x 1780 x 710

  • Weight (kg) - Net

    42

  • Weight (kg) - Packing

    47

