225L Top Freezer Fridge in Western Black Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Gross Storage - Total
225L
-
Gross Storage - Freezer
56L
-
Gross Storage - Refrigerator
169L
-
Net Storage - Total
209L
-
Net Storage - Freezer
44L
-
Net Storage - Refrigerator
165L
GENERAL
-
10 year warranty on Compressor
Yes
-
Star Rating
4
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
Yes
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Finish (Door)
Western Black
-
Handle Type - Type
Pocket Handle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Ceiling LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2 (Deco Front White)
-
Shelf - Pull Out Tray
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
3 (1 Full +1 Half + 1 Egg)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice maker
Basic Ice Tray
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (2)
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product
555 x 1520 x 585
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing
662 x 1780 x 710
-
Weight (kg) - Net
42
-
Weight (kg) - Packing
47
