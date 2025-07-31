We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
287L Top Freezer Fridge in Prime Silver
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
316.37
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
5 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Express Freeze
Yes
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
53
Product Weight (kg)
48
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
Cleaning Time
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PET
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
316.37
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Big
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
