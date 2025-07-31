Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
287L Top Freezer Fridge in Prime Silver

287L Top Freezer Fridge in Prime Silver

287L Top Freezer Fridge in Prime Silver

GN-B262PFSF
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Humidity Controller
  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Smart Diagnosis
More
mbced

Moist Balance Crisper

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

10 Year Comp. Warranty

10 Year Comp. Warranty

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

pullouttray

Pullout Tray

bvb

bvb

Smart Inverter Compressor1

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Fast & Even Cooling1
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
The bottom drawers of the fridge are shown filled with produce. A magnified circle shows the Humidity Control lever on the top of the drawer close up with arrows to indicate it can be changed.

Crisp Fruits and Veggies Everyday

Two humidity-crisper drawers keep your fruits
and veggies crisper, longer.
Pull-out Tray1

Pull-out Tray1

Pull-out Tray

No more bending or reaching – the pull-out tray
lets you easily access items at the back of the fridge.
Smart Diagnosis™1

Smart Diagnosis™1

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    316.37

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    5 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    5 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    53

  • Product Weight (kg)

    48

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    316.37

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2 Full + 1 Big

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

