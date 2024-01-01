We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
340L Top Freezer Fridge in Dark Graphite Steel
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
315
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1640 x 710
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite steel
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
315
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
236
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
60
-
Product Weight (kg)
54
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1640 x 710
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite steel
-
Handle Type
Bar Handle
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.