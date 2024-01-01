We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
360L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum silver
All Spec
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
68
-
Product Weight (kg)
62
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 710
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum silver
-
Handle Type
Pocket Handle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3 Full
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes 1EA
