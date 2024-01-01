Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GN-B332PLGK

360L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

GN-B332PLGK

GN-B332PLGK

DIMENSIONS

smart-inverter
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
360L / 335L
COMPRESSOR
Top Freezer
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Platinum silver

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum silver

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    68

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinum silver

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 Full

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes 1EA

