IEC Gross 407L PLATINUM SILVER TOP FREEZER

Specs

Reviews

Support

IEC Gross 407L PLATINUM SILVER TOP FREEZER

GN-B402GLCT

IEC Gross 407L PLATINUM SILVER TOP FREEZER

(0)
Print

All Spec

CAPACITY(ℓ)

  • Gross

    407ℓ

  • Nett

    370ℓ

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Net/Packing - Width

    680 / 744

  • Net/Packing - Height

    1725 / 1825

  • Net/Packing - Depth

    721 / 739

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Net/Packing

    72 / 81

STUFFING Q'TY

  • 20ft/40ft/40ft HC

    21 / 48 / 67

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Temp. Control - Electronic

    Yes (Interior)

  • Handle

    2P

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Multi-Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    2

  • Door basket - Transparent

    4

  • Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Fresh Room - Compartment

    Yes

  • Lamp

    Capsule LED

  • Fruit & Vegetable box - One/Separate

    One

  • Fruit & Vegetable box - Glass/Plastic

    Glass

  • Deodorizer

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Integrated (20 holes)

  • Cover TV

    Glass

FREZEER COMPARTMENT

  • Shelf - Plastic

    1

  • Door Basket - Transparent

    2

  • Lamp

    Capsule LED

  • Ice Maker - 1 Touch Twist

    Yes

