IEC Gross 407L PLATINUM SILVER TOP FREEZER
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
Gross
407ℓ
-
Nett
370ℓ
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Net/Packing - Width
680 / 744
-
Net/Packing - Height
1725 / 1825
-
Net/Packing - Depth
721 / 739
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net/Packing
72 / 81
STUFFING Q'TY
-
20ft/40ft/40ft HC
21 / 48 / 67
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Temp. Control - Electronic
Yes (Interior)
-
Handle
2P
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Multi-Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
2
-
Door basket - Transparent
4
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Fresh Room - Compartment
Yes
-
Lamp
Capsule LED
-
Fruit & Vegetable box - One/Separate
One
-
Fruit & Vegetable box - Glass/Plastic
Glass
-
Deodorizer
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Integrated (20 holes)
-
Cover TV
Glass
FREZEER COMPARTMENT
-
Shelf - Plastic
1
-
Door Basket - Transparent
2
-
Lamp
Capsule LED
-
Ice Maker - 1 Touch Twist
Yes
