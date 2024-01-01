We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 515L PLATINUM SILVER TOP FREEZER
All Spec
FEATURES
-
External Display
Yes
-
Smart Inverter Compressor
Yes
-
Energy Rating
5 Star
-
Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
-
Packaging (W X H X D)
835 X 1785 X 767
-
Product (W X H X D)
780 X 1720 X 730
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
481
-
IEC Gross Capacity
515
-
Refrigerator
352
-
Freezer
129
