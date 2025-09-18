547l Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time From 32°C to 5 °C between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
413
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Freeze
No
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
88
-
Product Weight (kg)
79
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
-
Handle Type
Bar
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
413
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3 Full + 2 Half
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
