547L Top Freezer Fridge in Platinum Silver Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Gross Storage - Total
547L
-
Gross Storage - Freezer
155L
-
Gross Storage - Refrigerator
392L
-
Net Storage - Total
509L
-
Net Storage - Freezer
130L
-
Net Storage - Refrigerator
379L
GENERAL
-
10 year warranty on Compressor
Yes
-
Star Rating
5
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Door Cooling
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
Yes
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Finish (Door)
Platinum silver
-
Handle Type - Type
Bar Handle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Ceiling LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
3 (Deco Front White)
-
Door basket - Transparent
5 (2Half+3Full)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice maker
1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
-
Lamp
Yes (Module 4)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes 1EA
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (2)
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing
835 x 1865 x 767
-
Weight (kg) - Net
80
-
Weight (kg) - Packing
90
