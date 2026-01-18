About Cookies on This Site

547L Top Freezer Fridge in Beige

547L Top Freezer Fridge in Beige

GN-C702HQCM
Front view of 547L Top Freezer Fridge in Beige, GN-C702HQCM
front view
Right side view
back view
rear view
Side view
lifestyle image
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how every action is more thrilling on a massive screen.
lifestyle image
close-up view of ports
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
Back view
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter Compressor
  • Multi Air Flow
  • DoorCooling
  • Moving Ice Tray
  • Smart Diagnosis
More
DoorCooling

DoorCooling

Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

LED Panel Lighting

LED Panel Lighting

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

Trimless Tempered Glass
Shelf

Moving Ice Maker

Moving Ice Maker

LINEAR Cooling™

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Even

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time From 32°C to 5 °C between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.

Fast
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.
Easy Storage
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.
Energy Efficient
LED Panel Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span

LED Panel Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

FAQ

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-SG-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Print

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    413

  • BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Nature Beige

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    88

  • Product Weight (kg)

    79

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Nature Beige

  • Handle Type

    Bar

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    413

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

