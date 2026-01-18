We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
547L Top Freezer Fridge in Beige
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).
*Based on UL test comparing door basket cooling time From 32°C to 5 °C between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
FAQ
What is LG LinearCooling™?
LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-SG-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
413
BASIC SPEC - ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Nature Beige
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
Express Freeze
No
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
88
Product Weight (kg)
79
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PET
Finish (Door)
Nature Beige
Handle Type
Bar
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
413
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
3 Full + 2 Half
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
What people are saying
