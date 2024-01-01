We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
437L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Metal Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Gross Storage - Total
437L
-
Gross Storage - Freezer
135L
-
Gross Storage - Refrigerator
302L
-
Net Storage - Total
410L
-
Net Storage - Freezer
115L
-
Net Storage - Refrigerator
295L
GENERAL
-
10 year warranty on Compressor
Yes
-
Star Rating
5
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Door Cooling
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
Yes
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Finish (Door)
Black Steel
-
Handle Type - Type
Bar Handle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Ceiling LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+™
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2 (Deco Front Silver)
-
Door basket - Transparent
5 (3 Half + 2Full)
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice maker
1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
-
Lamp
Yes (Module 4)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
Yes 1EA
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes (2)
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product
700 x 1680 x 730
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing
747 x 1764 x 772
-
Weight (kg) - Net
70
-
Weight (kg) - Packing
78
