We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IEC Gross 437L Black Steele TOP FREEZER with Inverter Linear Compressor & DoorCooling+
All Spec
CAPACITY(ℓ)
-
IEC Gross - Total
437
-
IEC Gross - Freezer
135
-
IEC Gross - Refrigerator
302
-
IEC Net - Total
410
-
IEC Net - Freezer
115
-
IEC Net - Refrigerator
295
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net / Packing
70 / 78
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Height (Net)
1680
-
Depth (Net)
730
-
Width (Net)
700
-
Width x Height x Depth- Product
700X1680X730
-
Width x Height x Depth- Packing
747X1764X772
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Display - Exterial LED
White
-
Temp. control - Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)
Yes
-
Temp. control - Express Freezing
Yes
-
Temp. control - Child Lock
Yes
-
Temp. control - Door alarm
Yes
-
Temp. function - Door Cooling
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
376
-
Linear Compressor
Yes FMA102NAMA
-
Star rating
5-Star
-
Finish (Door) - STS/ Brushed Steel/ Shine Steel New Platinum Silver/ Super White Black & etc. (Option)
Black Steel
-
Bio Shield (gasket)
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes (Module 4)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
2 (Deco Front Silver)
-
Door basket - Transparent
5
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - One (without Divider)
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Egg Tray
Yes(10*1 Eggs)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
Yes (Module 4)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Ice maker - 1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
Yes
-
Door basket - Transparent
2
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
1
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.