602L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Metal Finish
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
*Base on UL text comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
592
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
860 x 1840 x 730
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
592
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
418
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
98
-
Product Weight (kg)
88
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
860 x 1840 x 730
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Handle Type
Bar Handle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
5 (2 Half + 3 Full)
-
Refrigerator Light
Ceiling LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 (Deco Front Silver)
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes (2)
-
Freezer Light
Yes (Module 4EA)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes 1EA
