GR-H802HQHM

602L Top Freezer Fridge in Black Metal Finish

GR-H802HQHM
LINEAR Cooling

DoorCooling+

Hygiene Fresh+

Multi Air Flow

Fresh 0 Zone

Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Year Comp. Warranty

Touch LED Display

LED Panel Lighting

Trimless Tempered Glass Shelf

Moving Ice Maker

Smart ThinQ™

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where1

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling+™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment.

*Base on UL text comparing door basket cooling time from 32℃ to 5℃ between LGE Non-doorcooling and doorcooling model of B607S, according to LG internal test method.

Multi Air Flow1

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Save your time for defrosting1

Fresh 0 Zone

Save your time for defrosting

Fresh 0 Zone is controlled at temperature around 0℃ and it helps you start cooking without time-consuming thawing.

GN-H702HXHU_D01_GN-H602HXHU_NatureFRESH_180717_D

"How to keep our foods fresher and longer?"
"The solution is precise temperature control."
99.999% Fresh Air<br>6
Hygiene FRESH+TM

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.
Smart ThinQ™1

Smart ThinQ™

With LG Smart ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

Easy Storage1
Moving Ice Maker

Easy Storage

You can easily take out and move the ice tray whenever you need more freezer space.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Alpha1_GR-H802HQHU.AMCRLML_Dimension

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    592

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    860 x 1840 x 730

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    592

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    418

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    98

  • Product Weight (kg)

    88

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    860 x 1840 x 730

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Handle Type

    Bar Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5 (2 Half + 3 Full)

  • Refrigerator Light

    Ceiling LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 (Deco Front Silver)

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes (2)

  • Freezer Light

    Yes (Module 4EA)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes 1EA

