620L Stainless Steel VCM Top Mount Fridge
All Spec
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
620
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Stainless Steel
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
-
Water Dispenser
No
-
Soft Touch Ice Bar
No
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
No
-
No Frost
Yes
-
Green Plasma
No
-
Green Ion Door Cooling
Yes
-
Vitamin Plus
No
-
Convertible Vegetable Box
No
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Tempered Glass
-
5 Star Energy Saving
Yes
-
Health Guard
Yes
-
LED Lighting
Yes
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
495
-
Refrigerator
369
-
Freezer
126
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1800
-
Depth - including door & handle
730
-
Width
780
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
835 x 1865 x 767
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
88
-
Packing
97
