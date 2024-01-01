We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type ( Window or Split )
Single-Split Wall Mounted Type
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
2,700
RUNNING CURRENT
-
Cooling(A)
12.6
EER
-
Cooling (W/W)
2.61
AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)
-
CMM (H/M/L)
15(530)
AIR CIRCULATION(OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
CMM
42(1483)
MOISTURE REMOVAL
-
l/h.(pts/h.)
2.02(4.32)
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)
45/41/37
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
57
CONNETING TUBE
-
Liquid Side(mm/inch)
9.52
-
Gas Side(mm/inch)
15.88
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
1170*315*170
-
Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
870*655*320
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
13
-
Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)
60
FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
Plasma Filter
Yes
-
CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)
Yes
-
Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)
4-way
-
Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)
Auto
-
Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)
Auto
-
Remocon Type
Wireless LCD
-
Setting Temperature Range(Cool)
18-30
-
Temperature Increment
1
-
Auto Operation(Micom Control)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Timer
24/hr, on/off
-
Sleep Operation
Yes
-
Soft Dry Operation
Yes
-
Restart Delay(minute)
3
-
Auto Clean
Yes
-
Jet Cool
Yes
