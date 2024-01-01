Neo Plasma Plus Air Purifying System, Ionizer, Auto Clean

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

N18NP

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Product Type ( Window or Split )

    Single-Split Wall Mounted Type

POWER INPUT (RATING)

  • Cooling(W)

    1,680

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling(A)

    7.5

EER

  • Cooling (W/W)

    3.14

AIR FLOW RATE(INDOOR UNIT)

  • CMM (H/M/L)

    13 (495)

AIR CIRCULATION(OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • CMM

    43 (1519)

MOISTURE REMOVAL

  • l/h.(pts/h.)

    2.2(4.65)

NOISE LEVEL

  • Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

    41/37/34

  • Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)

    55

CONNETING TUBE

  • Liquid Side(mm/inch)

    6.35

  • Gas Side(mm/inch)

    12.7

DIMENSION

  • Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    1090*314*172

  • Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    870*655*320

NET WEIGHT

  • Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

    13.5

  • Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)

    57

FEATURES

  • Temperature Control

    Thermistor

  • Plasma Filter

    Yes

  • Deodorizing Filter

    Yes

  • CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)

    4-way

  • Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

    Auto

  • Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

    Auto

  • Remocon Type

    Wireless LCD

  • Setting Temperature Range(Cool)

    18-30

  • Temperature Increment

    1

  • Auto Operation(Micom Control)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Timer

    24/hr, on/off

  • Sleep Operation

    Yes

  • Soft Dry Operation

    Yes

  • Restart Delay(minute)

    3

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

  • Jet Cool

    Yes

