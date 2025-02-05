[2025] 2.5HP Dual Inverter Classic Air Conditioner

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6448
-
Energy Grade
4 Star
-
UV Nano
N/A
-
Ionizer
N/A
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8851434641794
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps + Natural
-
Power Cooling
Yes
-
AI Air
N/A
-
Comfort Air
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
N/A
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2025-05
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S3NQ24K2PWL
-
Product Type & Model Name
C/O (S3NQ24K2PWL)
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Low Noise
N/A
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Energy Grade
4 Star
-
AI kW Manager
N/A
-
Radar Sensor
N/A
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
White
-
Display
LED
FILTER
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
-
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV Nano
N/A
-
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
N/A
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S3UQ24K2PWL
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6448
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6160 / 1026
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998x345x210
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
10.8
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
23.8
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870x650x330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
36.7
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
80.9
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
RAC B2B FUNCTION
-
PI485 Module
N/A
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Wired Remote Controller
N/A
