[2024] 2.5HP Stylish ARTCOOL™ Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, Green Color
Stylize Your Space with the ARTCOOL™
Verified by TUV
*The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.
Verified by Intertek
*Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).
Verified by TUV
LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
*According to LG internal testing, LG Dual Inverter Air Conditioner (V10API) is less than 19dBA, making less noise than LG non-inverter air conditioner (S3-C09TZCAA).
10-Year Warranty
With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
Traps Big Dust from the Start
The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.
Certified by BAF
*BAF has certified that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.
*Product in the video is for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual one.
*Image above is illustration purposes only.
*It works only when the customer sets this function by the remote.
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during AC operation.
Environment-Conscious Refrigerant
Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.
Quick and Easy Installation
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Easy Control in Dark
No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6975
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1850 / 320
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8851434637902
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down/Left-Right
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Yes
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Comfort Air
Yes
-
Fan Speed
6 Steps
-
Power Cooling
Yes
AIR PURIFYING
-
Ionizer
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2023-11
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
S3-Q24K2TPA
-
Product Type & Model Name
냉방기 (S3-Q24K2TPA)
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Filter Alarm
N/A
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Human Body Detecting
N/A
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
N/A
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Guide
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Voice Control (3rd Part device)
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Energy Display
Yes
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
ICA(I control Ampere)
N/A
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
Black
-
Display
Number Display
FILTER
-
Allergy Filter
Yes
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
S3UQ24K2TPA
GENERAL
-
Cooling Capacity Max(W)
6975
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)
6300 / 1114
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1850 / 320
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
998x345x212
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
11.9
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
26.2
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
870x650x330
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
42.5
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
93.7
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
220 ~ 240, 50
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
-
Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))
N/A
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
-
Humidity Sensor
N/A
